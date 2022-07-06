SCOTLAND — Scotland-Menno’s Izayah Ulmer and Cayden Ganschow combined on a four-hit shutout as the Trappers toppled Corsica-Stickney 10-0 in 14-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Kory Keppen went 3-for-3 with a triple and four RBI for Scotland-Menno. Tate Plooster and Sam Andersen each had a hit in the victory.
Ulmer pitched three innings for the win. Ulmer and Ganschow each had two strikeouts.
Wagner 5, Canistota-Freeman 2
FREEMAN — Wagner built a 5-0 lead and held on for a 5-2 victory over Canistota-Freeman in 14-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Luke Peters doubled for Canistota-Freeman. Easton Miller, Riley Tschetter, Jackson Donlan and Oliver Waltner each had a hit for the Sticks.
Miller took the loss, striking out three in his two innings of work. Brady Scott struck out seven in four innings of relief.
The Sticks, 13-1, host Salem on Monday.
Vermillion 19, Dakota Valley 13s 7
NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Vermillion 14s scored two or more runs in each inning on the way to a 19-7 victory over the Dakota Valley 13s in baseball action on Wednesday.
Nolan Nygren doubled and singled, and Trey Hansen and Ryne Chapman each had two hits for Vermillion. Hayden Christopherson and Padraig Fulton each doubled. Jack Moskowitz and Duke Job each had a hit and three RBI. Karson Preister and Jacob Fischer each had a hit in the victory.
Christopherson struck out three in 1 1/3 innings of work for the win.
Parkston Orange 2, MVP 0
PARKSTON — The Parkston Orange squad scored twice in the first and made them hold up, claiming a 2-0 victory over Mount Vernon-Plankinton in 14-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Quayden Culbert had two of Parkston’s six hits. Gage Jodozi and Trey Boettcher each had a hit and a RBI. Jayden Digmann and Andrew Weisz each had a hit in the victory.
Four pitchers combined on the shutout for Parkston, with Grady Bowar striking out three in his two innings of work.
Dakota Valley 14s 14, Beresford-AH 2
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley used a pair of big innings to claim a 14-2 victory over Beresford-Alcester-Hudson in 14-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Ashton Oberle and Evan Brown each doubled for B-AH. Tommy Walth and Evan Haak each had a hit.
Six different pitchers worked for B-AH, with Jax Fickbohm recording a team-high three strikeouts in a scoreless inning of work.
