DENVER, Colo. — A Denver goal in the final minute of the first overtime handed the South Dakota Coyotes a 2-1 defeat on Friday at the Denver Soccer Stadium.
The Coyotes (1-2) scored the game’s first goal in the 15th minute after sophomore Shaylee Gailus took advantage of the goalkeeper fumbling a header from senior Alexis Mitchell. Denver (5-1, 5-0 Summit) recorded six shots in the first half and redshirt-junior Emma Harkleroad recorded three saves in the first half.
In the second period, the Yotes were able to hold onto to their 1-0 lead until the 55th minute when Denver put one past USD to tie things up. USD defended well after getting outshot 12-2 and recorded seven saves in the second period. After 90 minutes of play, the game went into overtime where in the final minute of the first overtime, Denver connected on a corner kick to give them the win.
“I was proud of the effort today,” head coach Michael Thomas said. “It was a great soccer game that we came out on the wrong end of. I am excited to see how we can adjust and get ready for the next game.”
Harkleroad recorded a season-high 10 saves and was two shy of tying her career-high of 12. Gailus’ goal was her second of the season and of her career.
The Coyotes are back in action against the Pioneers on Sunday at noon CT to wrap up the weekend.
