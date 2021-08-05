EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to reflect Menno's second-round opponent.
MITCHELL – The Menno Mad Frogs took advantage of a rough seventh inning by the Redfield Dairy Queen defense to claim a 10-8 victory in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Thursday at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
Nate Kucera had three hits, including a double, for Menno. Dylan Lehr had three hits and two RBI. Macon Oplinger and Tate Bruckner each had two hits. Adam Walter homered, and Tyler Miller, Spencer Schultz and Jamison Kleinsasser each had a hit in the victory.
“Our plan was to use our speed early, jump out and get a lead. And we hit the ball well,” said Menno manager Ryan Liebl. Menno stole six bases on the day, including three from Lehr and two from Oplinger. “We had a little lull in the middle innings.”
Tyler Traphagen had three hits and three runs scored for Redfield. Joel Osborn had a pair of hits. Clayton Gruenich, Seamus O'Connor, Dave Mehlhoff, Kole DeSpiegler, Kyle Stover, Keith Gall and Fatafehi Faonelua each had a hit.
“They kinda mirrored us there,” Liebl said. Traphagen stole five bases for Redfield, with Brent Osborn stealing two.
Kleinsasser pitched four innings of relief, striking out five, for the win. Seamus O’Connor took the loss, striking out six in his 6 2/3 innings of work.
“He did a great job for us. He threw a lot of strikes, a lot of strikeouts early on,” Liebl said. “He has a different motion that threw them off a little bit.”
The teams traded blows in the early innings, each taking advantage of its speed to score. The game was tied at 2-2 after one inning, 4-4 after three innings and 5-5 after five innings.
But Menno broke through in the seventh, when three errors and run-scoring hits from Kucera and Lehr lifted the Mad Frogs to their biggest advantage, 9-5.
“They made me silly on a couple of curveballs, so I figured they’d keep throwing them,” Kucera said of his plate success. “I just happened to hit one, which was pretty cool.”
Redfield scored two in the bottom of the seventh on an error. Each team scored a run in the ninth, but Redfield left the bases loaded to end the game.
The win was especially pleasing for Kucera, who had not previously participated in a state amateur tournament victory.
“Huge. I’m from Wagner, and we (Wagner) made the tournament once in my lifetime,” he said, noting that Wagner had to forfeit out of the tournament due to the use of an ineligible player. “This is my first big ‘W’ so I’m going to enjoy this one.”
Menno now advances to face Plankinton in the second round, Sunday at 7:30 p.m. The F&M Bankers beat Clark 10-8 in 11 innings.
“Same thing. We just have to keep hitting,” Liebl said of the keys to winning another state tournament contest. “We know Macon (Oplinger, Menno’s scheduled starter on Sunday) is going to come in and throw strikes for us. As long as we keep hitting, I like our chances.”
