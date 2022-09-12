VOLLEYBALL
YANKTON MIDDLE SCHOOL
SEVENTH GRADE
Sept. 8 at Brookings
A — GAZELLES DEF BROOKINGS 19-25, 25-21, 15-10: YMS Serving — Ava Gibson 11 points, 8 aces; Emma Gobel 9 points, 7 aces
B — BROOKINGS DEF GAZELLES 25-19, 25-19: YMS Serving — Ava Gibson 7 points, 5 aces; Kamry Anderson 5 points, 3 aces
C — GAZELLES DEF. BROOKINGS 25-8, 26-24: YMS Serving — Ashton Adams 23 points, 5 aces; Rory Lamers 10 points, 2 aces
D — GAZELLES DEF. BROOKINGS 19-25, 25-20, 15-13: YMS Serving — Audrina Klimisch 14 points, 4 aces; Madison Gokeisen 10 points, 2 aces
Sept. 6 vs. Brandon Valley
A — BRANDON VALLEY DEF. GAZELLES 25-19, 25-17: YMS Serving — Reece Garry 10 points, 6 aces; Ellie Drotzmann 5 points, 2 aces
B — BRANDON VALLEY DEF. GAZELLES 25-13, 26-24: YMS Serving — Ava Gibson 9 points, 3 aces; Hannah Kathol 4 points
C — BRANDON VALLEY DEF. GAZELLES 25-11, 26-24: YMS Serving — Ashton Adams 9 points, 6 aces; Addyson Binnebose 5 points, 4 aces
D — GAZELLES DEF. BRANDON VALLEY 13-25, 25-18, 15-8: YMS Serving — Layla Rogers 17 points, 5 aces; Lyndee Zuck 12 points, 3 aces
BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
TUESDAY NIGHT DOUBLES
HIGH TEAM GAME: TCB 453
HIGH TEAM SERIES: TCB 1243
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Kelly Mernin 224 (errorless), Anthony Osborn 212, Shawn Obr 212, Sharon Mernin 210, Patty Voeltz 184, Skye Strike 181
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Kelly Mernin 624, Anthony Osborn 585, Frank Osborn Jr. 540, Sharon Mernin 562, Patty Voeltz 472, Patty Bolhouse 467
STANDINGS: TCB 3-1, Spare Wars 3-1, Spare Me 3-1, The Gramkows 3-1, Ten Pins 3-1, Moody’s 3-1, ET 3-1, Bipolar Pins 3-0, Krazy Kids 2.-2, Strrikes & Doubles 2-2, The Bohemians (INC) 2-2, For the Taz 1-3, Knight Riders 1-3, 2 Broke Girls 1-3, We Don’t Give a Split 1-3, Split Happens 1-3, Pin Pals 1-3, Ebowla 1-3, The Cunningham’s (INC) 0-4
HIGHLIGHTS: Eileen Honner 2-7; Tommy Trudeau 2-7; Betty Adam 4-5-7; Lonnie Remington 3-10; Bob Doty 2-10; Ray Donat 3-10; Skye Strike 5-6; Todd Moody 3-10, 6-7-1
