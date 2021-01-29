Mount Marty had a pair of victories and four runner-up finishes in the women’s portion of the Mount Marty Open indoor track and field meet, held Friday at the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse on the MMU campus.
The split meet is the first of three consecutive weekend home meets for the Lancers.
Stephanie Faulhaber scored a victory in the 60-meter hurdles (9.28), followed by teammate Ashinee George (9.89) in second.
The Lancers also won the 3200 relay, as Tayler Carlson, Joanie Schultz, Kiah Trainor and Kelsey Folchert finished in 11:01.57.
Taking home runner-up finishes for the Lancers were Gracie Rippen (9-0 1/4) in the pole vault. Hallie Hallock (38-5 1/2) in the shot put and Calli Davis (1:01.23) in the 400.
Folchert (3:32.15) and Carlson (3:34.13) finished third and fourth in the 1,000. Tianna Bumbace-Kuehl (1:43.09) and Trainor (1:53.42) placed third and seventh in the 600. Elianna Clark (8.37) and Aniya Teppo (8.42) placed seventh and eighth in the 60-meter dash.
Also for the Lancers, Teppo placed fourth in the 200 (28.19) and Heather Maier was seventh in the high jump (4-7 1/2). Bumbace-Kuehl, Clark, Davis and Faulhaber teamed to finish third in the 1600 relay (4:13.92).
In the only men’s competition of the day, Mount Marty holds the top three spots through the opening events of the heptathlon. Mason Schleis (1,899 points) ranks first, followed by Seth Wiebelhaus (1,859) and Payton Burtzlaff (1,752).
Men’s competition begins today (Saturday) with the conclusion of the heptathlon, beginning at 10 a.m. Field events begin at 1 p.m., with running events beginning at 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.