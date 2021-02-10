After missing the state meet team competition a season ago, not even an injury to one of their top athletes could keep the Yankton Gazelles gymnastics team sidelined this year.
Yankton will be the eighth seed when the South Dakota State Class AA Gymnastics Meet is held on Saturday at the Watertown Civic Arena.
The Gazelles scored 136.25 in the Eastern South Dakota Conference meet, which doubled as the Region 2A meet. In that meet on Feb. 6, the Gazelles were without the services of freshman Ava Koller, who is out for the season after an injury last month.
“They accepted the challenge that now, instead of having seven strong going into meets, we’re down to six,” said Yankton head coach Justin Olson. “I feel confident in sticking any one of those girls in to be in the top five (teams can only compete five gymnasts at state, counting four), and we can still accomplish what we set out to accomplish.
“Make the state meet,” he added. “But not only make the state meet, place very well at the state meet.”
The Gazelles finished just behind Sioux Falls Roosevelt (136.5) and O’Gorman (136.35). Sioux Falls Lincoln ranks fifth at 138.1.
“You have O’Gorman, which we outscored this year, Roosevelt, which we outscored this year, and Lincoln. They’re on the rise as well,” Olson said. “We could have easily been at the sixth spot.”
Olson feels the Gazelles have the opportunity to break 140 at state, which would be a season-best mark for the squad. That opportunity could hinge on a couple of things, and one event in particular.
“Beam is going to be that driving force of where we end up in the state,” he said. “If we can nail down what I know we can do and control ourselves, not worry about anybody else, we have a shot at placing very well at the state meet.”
Due to COVID, the state meet schedule has changed for this year. In recent years, team competition for both Class AA and Class A was concurrent, with all 18 qualifying teams competing on Friday. The Saturday session consisted of the individual competition.
This year, gymnasts will compete just once, with the same scores being applied to team and individual competition. Class A will compete on Friday, with Class AA on Saturday. In addition, the competition will take place in “pods,” with three qualifying teams and the individually-qualified gymnasts from a non-qualifying team competing in each pod.
“It will be kinda interesting this year because you get that one routine now,” Olson said. “We’ve got to make sure that we have the best interest of the team and individual as well. I’m lucky to have a team that understands that it’s team first.”
Yankton’s “pod” will include ninth-seeded Pierre and seventh-seeded O’Gorman, as well as the qualifying gymnasts from Huron. The first pod begins competition at 11:05 a.m.
“That will probably be the most nerve-wracking part of the state meet,” Olson said, “to know what we scored and sit there and watch the other pods and how everything turns out for them.”
The second pod, which is scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m., includes Brookings, Lincoln, Roosevelt and the qualifying gymnasts from Rapid City Central. The final pod — which includes defending champion Mitchell, along with Watertown, Harrisburg and the qualifying gymnasts from Aberdeen Central — is set to begin at 4:45 p.m.
While the format has some advantages — “You get in, you warm up, you compete, and you’re done,” Olson said — it does have its drawbacks. One of those is not having the crowd noise from some of the teams that “travel well.”
“That does have an influence, not only for motivation for gymnasts, but it feeds energy of the arena that you’re in,” he said. “It can have a positive effect on the environment and the girls, too.”
Junior Alison Johnson has continued her climb up the state ranking this season. Her score of 36.4 in the all-around at ESD ranked fifth in that meet and ranks fifth in the overall field. She is the only Gazelle qualified in the all-around this season.
“I couldn’t be more proud of that girl. She has battled a lot,” Olson said. “Her story is not done. She’s still writing her story. Hopefully she can put together a great state meet, like she has throughout the season.”
Four of the Gazelles’ other five gymnasts will also compete for individual recognition. Junior Callie Boomsma, who placed eighth on the uneven parallel bars a year ago, will compete on bars and vault. Junior Hailee Gilbery will compete on balance beam. Sophomore Mackenzie Steinbrecher will compete on bars and floor exercise. Eighth grader Allie Byrkeland will compete on vault and floor.
All six Gazelles gymnasts — including freshman Rachel Clark, who is also part of the team roster — have shown tremendous growth throughout the season, Olson noted.
“That’s how you draw it up before the season, have everyone contribute,” he said. “There are some pleasant surprises in there. I believe we have six strong, ready to compete.
“Sometime their demeanor doesn’t show how competitive they are, but these girls are feisty. They like to compete. That has benefitted us coming up.”
Class A
Two area programs qualified for team competition and athletes from three area programs earned the chance to compete for individual honors in the South Dakota State Class A Gymnastics Meet, Friday in Watertown.
Vermillion and Wagner-Bon Homme each earned the chance to compete as a team. Wagner-Bon Homme enters the state championships ranked seventh with a region score of 130.35. Vermillion ranked eighth at 129.5.
A season ago, Wagner-Bon Homme finished seventh at state, with Vermillion placing ninth.
Three area gymnasts — one from each area program — will compete for individual all-around honors: freshman London Sudbeck of Parkston-Ethan-Hanson-Mount Vernon (PEHMV), junior Mackenzie Brady of Vermillion and freshman Alexys Rueb of Wagner-Bon Homme.
Wagner-Bon Homme and Vermillion each had four other individuals earn the chance to compete for individual honors in specific events.
For Wagner-Bon Homme, junior Alcista Dion and sophomore Jenna Duffek will each compete in vault, bars and floor. Eighth grader Raelee Lanphear will compete on beam and floor. Senior Faith Podzimek will compete on vault.
For Vermillion, freshman Tori Farmer will compete on bars, beam and floor. Freshman Serena Gapp and seventh grader Callie Radigan will each compete on bars and beam. Senior Elaina Taggart will compete on vault and bars.
PEHMV sophomore Aubrie Biteler will compete on vault.
Wagner-Bon Homme and Vermillion will compete in “Pod 1,” the opening session of Friday’s competition. The two PEHMV athletes will compete in “Pod 3,” the final session on Friday.
Pod 1 competition begins at 11:05 a.m., with Pod 3 set to begin at 4:45 p.m.
Defending champion Deuel is the top-ranked team entering the Class A field with a region score of 141.4, followed by Madison (139.15) and Region 2A champion Hot Springs (134.4).
