ALEXANDRIA — West Central swept the team titles at the Hanson Invitational track and field meet, held Monday.
West Central won the girls’ title 163 to Madison’s 112. Hanson (110.33), McCook Central-Montrose (72) and Freeman (60) completed the top five. Menno scored 46 points, Alcester-Hudson had 21 points and Wagner scored eight points on the day.
West Central earned six titles, with Molli Thornton (100, 13.02) and Alexa Borns (400, 1:02.76) each winning an individual title, then teaming with Baylee Poss and Rayna Goehring to win the 800 relay (1:47.81). Bailey Stallman won the 800 (2:27.58), Brie Peters won the 1600 (5:24.05) and Drew Caffrey won the 3200 (13:28.36) for the Trojans.
Madison won five events, including four field events. Audrey Nelson won the high jump (5-6), Sophie Peterreins won the pole vault (9-3), Maycee Theede won the long jump (16-1 1/4) and Lydia Nelson won the triple jump (35-6 3/4). The Bulldogs also won the 3200 relay in 10:28.02.
Winner’s Keelie Kuil had a hand in three victories, claiming the 200 (26.53) and running on winning 400 (52.15) and 1600 (4:13.69) relays. Preslie Petersek also ran on both winning relays for the Warriors.
McCook Central-Montrose had a pair of double-winners: Brandy Pulse in the 100- (16.32) and 300-meter (46.97) hurdle races, and Aubyn Schmidt in the shot put (39-8 1/4) and discus (128-0). Hanson won the medley relay in 4:25.73.
The Freeman girls earned top-four finishes in three relays: second in the 1600 (4:15.25) and fourth in the 400 (53.18) and 800 (1:52.30) relays. Kate Miller and Zenovia Butler ran on all three Flyer relays. Mackenzie Scharberg, who was second in the long jump (15-10) and fourth in the 100 (13.68), ran on the 400 relay. Rylee Peters, who was second in the 300 hurdles (48.85), ran on the 400 and 1600 relays. Vaida Ammann ran on the 800 and 1600 relays. Peyton McCune completed the 800 relay squad.
Menno finished second in the medley relay (4:40.80), run by Maggie Miller, Kaelie Derby, Ashton Massey and Ellyana Ulmer. The Wolves’ foursome of Kylie Guthmiller, Ashlynn Fergen, Josephine Stokes and Ervin Schrock finished fourth in the 3200 relay (12:50.57). Also for Menno, Alana Fergen was third in the discus (110-9), Ellyana Ulmer was fourth in the 1600 (5:57.14) and Zoe Schaeffer was fourth in the 3200 (15:13.22).
Wagner’s Ashlyn Koupal was second in the high jump (5-4). Alcester-Hudson’s Carly Patrick was third in the 100 (13.34).
The West Central boys edged Hanson 116 to 112.5. Madison (110) was third, followed by Canistota (60) and Menno (55). Alcester-Hudson scored 33 points, Wagner had 13.5 points and Freeman added 11 points on the day.
The Trojans had four individual and three relay wins. Wyatt Nielsen won the 400 (50.69) and ran on winning 800 (1:32.70) and 1600 (3:31.51) relays. Layton Johnson won the 200 (22.62) and ran on the winning 800 relay. Carter Schmeichel ran on the winning 800 and 1600 relays, with Jude Jarding running on the winning 1600 and medley (3:37.80) teams.
Also for West Central, Jonathan Roth won the 1600 (4:43.77) and Liam Schmeichel won the 300 hurdles (41.70).
The Hanson boys won four events: Weston Kayser in the 100 (11.44), Keaton Weber in the long jump (20-5 1/4), Brock Tuttle in the shot put (50-3) and the 3200 relay (8:42.23).
For Madison, Shane Veenhof won the 110 hurdles (16.44) and ran on the winning 400 relay (44.98). Aaron Hawkes won the pole vault (13-6). Paul Kaffer won the triple jump (41-5 1/2).
Winner’s Karson Keiser won the 800 (2:02.78). Garretson’s Preston Bohl won the 3200 (10:11.54). Jeffery Boschee of Sanborn Central-Woonsocket won the high jump (6-7). Deshon Thompson of Canistota won the discus (144-0).
The Menno boys were led by a pair of runner-up finishes from Owen Eitemiller in the 110 hurdles (17.21) and pole vault (11-6). The Wolves were second in the 400 (47.22) and medley (3:37.80) relays, third in the 800 relay (1:35.76) and fourth in the 3200 relay (9:30.26).
The foursome of Cody Fischer, Isaac Fergen, Bryce Sattler and Brayden Sattler ran the 400 and 800 relays for Menno, with Fischer and the Sattler brothers also running the medley. Kadeyn Ulmer anchored the medley finish. Adam Munkvold, Mirik Vaith, Izayah Ulmer and Isaac Fergen competed in the 3200 relay for Menno.
Wagner’s Javian Pesicka was second in the long jump (19-10 1/4). The Alcester-Hudson foursome of Ethan Bovill, Evan Brown, Darin Dykstra and Jayce Jund were third in the 1600 relay (3:44.78). Freeman had two fourth place finishes, Tate Sorensen in the 400 (53.52) and Jorgen Baer in the pole vault (11-0).
