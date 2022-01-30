BROOKINGS — Brandon Valley scored 281 points to earn top honors in the Les Tlustos Invitational wrestling tournament, Saturday in Brookings.
Pierre (237.5) was second, followed by Harrisburg (174.5), Mitchell (166) and Brookings (116).
Brandon Valley won six titles, with heavyweight Navarro Schunke (37-0) remaining undefeated.
Yankton scored 24 points on the day. For the Bucks, Paul McGlone finished sixth at 138 pounds and Dylan Sloan placed seventh at 126 pounds.
Vermillion finished 11th with 73 points, led by champion Hayden Schroeder at 113 pounds. Michael Roob (126) finished second. Zach Brady (285) placed third.
Beresford-Alcester-Hudson scored 53 points. The squad was led by fifth place finishes from Jovey Christensen (132), Robert Watkins (152) and Landon Schurch (195).
Dakota Valley finished with 22 points. Jackson Boonstra finished fourth at 145 pounds.
On the girls’ side, Yankton’s Jett Yaggie won the 106-pound title. Tavyn Valder won the 113-pound title for B-AH. Anna Lee won the 154-pound title and Gracie Delgado won the 170-pound title for Dakota Valley.
Parker Inv.
PARKER — Marshall, Minnesota, beat out Tea Area and Parker for top honors in the Parker Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Marshall scored 226.5 points, with Tea Area at 221 and Parker at 189.
For Parker, Charlie Patten (182) and Levi Wieman (220) won titles. Michael Even (132), Andrew Even (145) and Zaul Centeno (195) each finished second.
Yankton JV scored 26 points on the day. Bode Thurman, competing unattached, finished second at 126 pounds for the Bucks.
Viborg-Hurley finished with 12 points.
Plainview Inv.
PLAINVIEW, Neb. — Plainview ran away with team honors in its home wrestling invitational on Saturday.
Plainview scored 192.5 points, well ahead of Wayne (145) and East Butler (141). Scout Ashburn (132), Tanner Frahm (145) and Will Gunning (152) won titles for the victorious Pirates.
Quad County Northeast was the top area team in the 18-team field, scoring 70 points to place ninth. Fischer Carson won the 285-pound title for the Blaze.
Ponca finished with 66 points. Dalton Anderson remained undefeated (33-0) in winning the 126-pound title.
Hartington Cedar Catholic posted 51 points. The Trojans were led by a runner-up finish from Conner Hochstein.
Niobrara-Verdigre had 16 points, with Beau Hrbek placing fourth at 285 pounds.
Creighton finished with three points.
Wagner Inv.
WAGNER — Redfield Area edged Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney for top honors in the Wagner Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Redfield Area finished at 200 points, one point better than MVPCS. Parkston (158), Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes (151.5) and Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon (149) rounded out the top five in the 17-team field.
For Redfield Area, Mason Fey (160), Sean Domke (195) and Grady Fey (285) won titles.
Parkston was led by champions Kaden Holzbauer (113) and Porter Neugebauer (152). For KWLPG, Gavin Braun (106) and Chase Varilek (138) won titles. Isaac Crownover won the 182-pound title for BHSA. Host Wagner was sixth with 146.5 points, with Jhett Breen (132) and Riley Roberts (145) winning titles.
Elk Point-Jefferson scored 34.5 points, led by a third place finish from Gavin Jacobs at 182 pounds. Marion-Freeman finished with 31 points, led by a fourth place finish from Riley Tschetter at 132 pounds.
Andes Central-Dakota Christian also competed in the event.
Dale Bonge Inv.
ALBION, Neb. — Crofton-Bloomfield finished fourth in the boys’ division and Crofton tied for seventh in the girls’ division of the Dale Bonge Invitational wrestling tournament, hosted by Boone Central on Saturday.
Aquinas won the boys’ title. Pierce rolled to the girls’ title.
The Crofton-Bloomfield boys were led by Robbie Fisher’s title at 106 pounds. Jared Janssen finished second at 220 pounds.
Crofton’s lone female wrestler in the meet, Madisen Petersen, won the 120-pound title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.