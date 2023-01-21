Morningside got things going late in the first quarter — then didn’t cool off until the third quarter — in an 84-59 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball action on Saturday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.

Sophia Peppers finished with 18 points, going 4-of-6 from three-point range, for Morningside (12-8, 8-6 GPAC). McKenna Sims and Lily Vollersen each had 12 points, with Vollersen recording eight rebounds. Olivia Larsen and Alexis Spier each had four steals in the victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.