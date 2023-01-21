Morningside got things going late in the first quarter — then didn’t cool off until the third quarter — in an 84-59 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball action on Saturday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
Sophia Peppers finished with 18 points, going 4-of-6 from three-point range, for Morningside (12-8, 8-6 GPAC). McKenna Sims and Lily Vollersen each had 12 points, with Vollersen recording eight rebounds. Olivia Larsen and Alexis Spier each had four steals in the victory.
Mount Marty (6-15, 3-12 GPAC) was led by 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots from Briona Jensen. The transfer from Neosho Community College took advantage of the Morningside defense, going 3-of-3 from three-point range in the game.
“When we recruited Briona, she was strictly a perimeter player. With her skill set, she wasn’t going to play on the perimeter in the GPAC,” said MMU head coach Allan Bertram. “She does have the ability to step back and shoot, and (Morningside) sagged off her.
“I was more proud of the 10 rebounds. We’ve been focused on getting her more physical and tough in the post, and it showed today.”
Kaela Martinez scored 12 points and Eve Millar had 11 points for MMU. Sidney Thue added eight points in a foul-shortened contest.
Morningside built an early edge, but MMU scored six straight points to take a 14-13 lead with 1:33 left in the first. A Chaise Pfanstiel three-pointer gave the Mustangs back the lead, helping Morningside to an 18-15 edge after one quarter.
“It was a three-point game at the end of the first,” Bertram said. “When our kids play with confidence, they play with confidence on both ends.”
The second quarter was all Morningside, as the Mustangs scored 29 points — 14 off turnovers — in building a 47-28 halftime edge. The roll continued into the fourth quarter, with Morningside stretching the margin to 25, 58-33.
“That’s part of the growing process,” Bertram said. “We had a couple of turnovers that compounded things, and we let it affect us on both ends. Things snowballed.”
The Lancers ended the third quarter on a 10-3 run, then closed to with 17 points (69-52) before the Mustangs’ last two three-pointers of the game pushed the margin past 20 points, where it would stay.
“Kudos to our girls. They came out hand had a nice second half,” Bertram said. “We’ve proven that we can play with anybody when we play the right way.”
The Lancers make their longest GPAC road trip of the season on Wednesday, traveling to Jamestown.
“We have seven games left,” Bertram said. “We need to continue to focus on playing our best. I’m excited for the test on Wednesday.”
