The Mount Marty softball team pounded out 26 runs in a doubleheader sweep of College of Saint Mary in Great Plains Athletic Conference action on Monday at Yankton’s Sertoma Park.

In the opener, Makayla Graunke struck out five batters in four shutout innings as the Lancers downed the Flames 12-2.

