The Mount Marty softball team pounded out 26 runs in a doubleheader sweep of College of Saint Mary in Great Plains Athletic Conference action on Monday at Yankton’s Sertoma Park.
In the opener, Makayla Graunke struck out five batters in four shutout innings as the Lancers downed the Flames 12-2.
Autumn Porter went 2-for-3 with a home run, and Janeah Castro went 2-for-2 with a double for Mount Marty. Ella Ray and Lilinoe Nihi each had two hits. Bailey Kortan homered. Elisabeth McGill, Raegan Harper, Sami Noble and Adrian Schoby each had a hit in the victory.
Daisy Lowther doubled and singled for College of Saint Mary. Megan Garcia had the other Flames hit.
In the nightcap, MMU scored five runs each in the fifth and sixth innings to rally to a 14-9 victory.
Porter went 4-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI for Mount Marty. Abigail Page went 3-for-3 with two doubles. McGill went 3-for-4 with a double. Castro homered. Regan Garry recorded a triple. Kayleen Jacinto, Kortan, Harper and Noble each had a hit in the victory.
Macy Homes went 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBI for College of Saint Mary. Garcia also had three hits. Savannah Schewe went 2-for-4 with a home run. Izzy Monzon, Mackenzie Madrigal, Kaela Persico and Lowther each had a hit in the effort.
Graunke picked up the win in relief. Kymber Shallenberger took the loss, also in relief.
Mount Marty, 15-14 overall and 8-6 in the GPAC, travels to Midland on Friday for a rematch of last year’s GPAC Tournament final. Start time is 3 p.m. in Fremont, Nebraska.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.