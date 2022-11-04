ELK POINT — For the first time in program history, the Elk Point-Jefferson football team is headed to the Dome.
EPJ, 11-0, will face top-seeded Winner (11-0) in the championship, Friday at 2:30 p.m. in the DakotaDome in Vermillion. The contest is a rematch of a 2021 semifinal, won by Winner 52-14.
Garrett Merkley returned the opening kickoff 74 yards for a touchdown and the Huskies didn’t look back, rolling past Hot Springs 47-14 in the semifinals on Friday in Elk Point.
Noah McDermott was 7-of-9 passing for 226 yards and two touchdowns for EPJ. Devon Schmitz caught three passes for 115 yards and a score. Alex Scarmon had two catches for 68 yards and a score.
Also for EPJ, Ben Swatek rushed for 68 yards and a score, and Lucas Hueser rushed for 48 yards and two scores. Hunter Geary also rushed for a score.
Preston Iverson was 6-of-16 passing for 45 yards, and rushed for 75 yards for the Hot Springs offense. Landon Iverson rushed for 65 yards and a score. Camron Maciejewski added 56 yards and a rushing score.
