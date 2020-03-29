EDITOR’S NOTE: This is another installment in our ongoing ‘Where Are They Now?’ series, which highlights former area high school and college standouts.
Marty Gross is an anomaly.
Especially in his line of work.
In an age where stability can be hard to find within a college basketball program, Gross has been rather stable in his four-decade men’s basketball coaching career.
“I’ve been relatively few places,” the Yankton native said last week.
A 1973 graduate of Yankton High School where he was an all-state basketball player, Gross is coaching at his fifth school — he’s now an assistant at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — in his 43-year career as an assistant.
Five stops in four decades.
That’s a significant source of pride for Gross, he said.
“I never went to a place thinking this would be a stop-off,” said Gross, who recently completed his ninth season at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — a Division I member in the Southland Conference.
“I always took a job thinking, ‘This is where I’m going to be.’”
Gross, a 1977 Jacksonville University graduate, began his career later that year at Birmingham-Southern College, where he spent four seasons.
His path then took him to Jacksonville (2 years), Rice University (2), Jacksonville (7), Rice (15), Wichita State (4) and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (9).
In time, Gross came across a quote from legendary coach Don Meyer that he said has remained with him ever since: ‘Make the big time where you are.’
Gross has loved every place he’s been to, he said.
“For me, it’s always been about the relationships and investing in them,” Gross said. “That’s what’s important.
“That’s why I haven’t bounced around.”
History very nearly took Gross down a different career path, however.
While at Jacksonville, he worked toward a degree in management which would ultimately lead him to the banking world, which was a family pursuit — his grandfather and father were both in the banking industry.
“It was in our family,” Gross said. “I figured that’s what I needed to do.”
Instead, after he worked at a Stetson University (Florida) team camp in the summer of 1977, Gross was presented an opportunity — he had interviewed with a handful of college coaches — by Birmingham-Southern head coach Murray Arnold to join his staff.
“He offered me the job and I took it sight unseen,” he said.
What Gross discovered at the small school in Alabama was that many of the players were older than him. He lived in a dorm, ate in the cafeteria and made $1,500 his first year — he was them bumped up to a full scholarship and earned $7,000 over his final three years.
During Gross’ four seasons in Alabama, Birmingham-Southern went 103-27, won three conference titles and appeared in two NAIA national tournaments.
Gross later made two stints at his alma mater in Florida (1981-83, 1985-92), highlighted by an NCAA Tournament appearance in 1986 and an NIT appearance in 1987.
“I didn’t have a very good playing career, but I loved going to school there and coaching there,” he said. “I love the city itself.”
After his second stint at Jacksonville, Gross was hired at Rice University in Texas where he served an assistant coach from 1992-2007. The Owls, a Division I member under the direction of head coach Willis Wilson, won 60 games from 2002-05, which was the second-most victories in a three-year span in school history.
Gross then spent four seasons as an assistant at Wichita State in Kansas, where the Division I Shockers won 29 games and the NIT championship in 2011.
He then linked up with Wilson again at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, and the two have helped the Islanders to a 138-149 record in nine seasons.
The so-called ‘Island University’ sits adjacent to the Gulf of Mexico, and features plenty of fishing and surfing opportunities.
“This is paradise,” Gross said.
Corpus Christi, like many other cities across the nation, is dealing the with effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, he added.
The NCAA has set new recruiting restrictions for college basketball coaches, which means Gross and his fellow coaches have had to adjust — everything is 100% electronic for now.
“We’re just trying to navigate all of this,” he said.
Without in-person classes at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, coaches have had to ensure that their players are staying up to date with their online homework, Gross added.
“I’ve been coaching for 43 years and I’ve never been through anything like this,” he said. “There’s so much uncertainty.
“It’s a crazy time.”
With family still in Yankton, Gross said he keeps close tabs on his hometown — he even asked about the Yankton High School basketball teams and their upcoming state tournaments which are still on hold. Gross tries to return home every summer, he said.
His experiences in Yankton helped him on the path that ultimately led to a four-decade career in college basketball, he added.
“It’s been 43 years, which is crazy,” Gross said.
“It’s gone fast, I’ll tell you that.”
