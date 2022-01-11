PRESHO — The South Dakota Amateur Basketball Association is currently accepting entries for men’s basketball teams to compete in the 80th annual S.D. Amateur Basketball Tournament, Feb. 26-27 in Presho.
The double-elimination tournament will have three divisions: A (no limit on former college players), B (limited college players) and C (no college players). All entries must be received by Jan. 24.
Interested teams may contact their regional commissioner, SDABA president Kyle Johnston at 605-413-5352 or Tim Trooien at 605-695-6821. For more information regarding team rules, entry forms and fees, go online to www.sdamateurbasketball.org.
