Updated: June 16, 2023 @ 12:06 am
The Yankton Fury Gazelles earned a sweep over the Norfolk Kelly’s in 14-under softball action on Thursday.
In the opener, Yankton rolled to an 11-3 victory.
Daylee Hughes homered and doubled, driving in six, for Yankton. September Rauch had two hits. Reese Garry and Ava Girard each doubled. Isabelle Sheldon, Olivia Puck, Kalli Koletzky and Emma Gobel each had a hit in the victory.
Hughes struck out five in two innings of work for the win. Garry pitched a scoreless inning, striking out one.
Yankton scored five runs in the fourth and final inning to claim a 6-1 victory in the nightcap.
Sheldon had two hits and Gobel had a double and two RBI for Yankton. Rauch had a hit and two RBI. Garry and Puck each had a hit in the victory.
Girard and Garry combined on a one-hitter, with Girard striking out three in three no-hit innings.
Yankton, 13-6, begins play in the YGSA Father’s Day Tournament today (Friday).
