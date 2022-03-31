We’ve seen this situation before.
The University of South Dakota women make an amazing post-season run. Less than a week later, they’re looking for a new head coach.
No, I was not just referring to 2016, when Amy Williams left USD for her alma mater, Nebraska, after leading the Coyotes to the WNIT title.
I was also referring to 2008, when Chad Lavin led USD to the NCAA Division II championship game. Granted, in that situation, his retirement as a head coach became common knowledge before that run.
But it’s safe to say that the departure of Dawn Plitzuweit after the Coyotes’ first-ever trip to the Sweet 16 is a situation that USD has faced before.
It’s also a situation that will be a challenge for USD.
Plitzuweit took over a great program and made it even better. Her 158-36 record in six seasons ranks second in career victories for USD — not a challenging feat when only one coach (Lavin) led the program for more than six years. But her winning percentage far exceeds anyone else who has held the title of head women’s basketball coach at USD.
The same “challenge” existed in 2016, when Amy Williams moved on to Nebraska, or in 2008 when Lavin traded in his coaching whistle for a set of golf clubs.
In 2008, USD found Ryun Williams, a USD alum who helped navigate the Coyotes through the transition to Division I before leaving for Colorado State, where his is now the program’s winningest head coach.
Williams gave way to another Williams, Amy, a South Dakota native who kept the program moving forward before getting the chance to coach her alma mater, Nebraska.
Amy Williams gave way to “Coach P,” who left her own mark on Coyote lore.
Whoever takes over after Plitzuweit — contrary to some people’s believe — should have a lot of talent to work with.
First off, USD will return two starters with two years’ experience each: Kyah Watson and Maddie Krull. Both are straight from the “Coach P” mold: tough, talented and intelligent. Even better news: both still have three years of eligibility remaining.
USD also returns another freshman in Grace Larkins, who earned Summit League “Sixth Woman of the Year” honors for her efforts this season. Allison Peplowski, Jeniah Ugofsky and Macy Guebert, all of which saw time in the tournament, should also be back.
Morgan Hansen, Natalie Mazurek and Alexi Hempe should each be back to full strength after dealing with injury issues this season. Hempe missed the entire season, while the other two missed portions of it.
One can also expect to see more of 6-4 post Aspen Williston, as well as those freshmen who redshirted this year: Cassidy Carson and Carley Duffney. USD also has some talented incoming freshmen.
At this point, of course, there are a lot of questions, mainly who will take over the program and who will stay to make an impact on it. One thing is certain: USD women’s basketball should continue to remain relevant — both in the Summit League and nationally.
