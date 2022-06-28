RAPID CITY — Rapid City Post 22 held Yankton to three runs in each end of a doubleheader sweep in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday.
Rapid City used a five-run fourth inning to claim an 8-3 victory in the opener.
Yankton, which led 3-0 early, was led by two hits from Samuel Kampshoff. Joe Gokie, Lucas Kampshoff and Dylan Prouty each had a hit for Post 12.
Joe Gokie took the loss, striking out two in his four innings of work.
The host Hardhats claimed the second game 6-3.
Gokie had two hits and Landen Loecker doubled for Yankton. Lucas Kampshoff, Prouty, Cody Oswald and Samuel Kampshoff each had a hit.
Isaiah Schelhaas took the loss, going the distance.
Yankton, 19-8 overall and 10-5 in South Dakota Class A action, hosts Mitchell on Friday. The twinbill, the final scheduled home games of the regular season, will begin at 5 p.m.
Yankton 11, Spearfish 10
SPEARFISH — Yankton outlasted Spearfish 11-10 in American Legion baseball action late Monday night.
Lucas Kampshoff doubled and singled, and Drew Ryken had two hits for Yankton. Dylan Prouty tripled. Cody Oswald and Joe Gokie each doubled. Mac Ryken added a hit for Yankton, which drew 12 walks in the nine-inning contest.
Lucas Kampshoff struck out 10 batters in four innings of relief to pick up the win. Landen Loecker struck out four in his 3 1/3 innings of work.
Mitchell 11-7, Juniors 4-4
MITCHELL — Mitchell swept Yankton in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Tuesday in Mitchell.
In the opener, Mitchell jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two innings on the way to an 11-4 victory.
Tyson Prouty had two hits and Cayden Wavrunek doubled for Yankton. Austin Gobel and Payton Peterson each had a hit.
Sean Turner took the loss. Carson Conway pitched five innings of relief, striking out two.
Mitchell scored six runs in the second to claim the nightcap 7-4.
Hunter Teichroew and Keenan Wagner each had a hit for Yankton.
Frankie In’t Veld took the loss. Peterson pitched two innings of shutout relief.
Yankton hosts Harrisburg on Thursday.
