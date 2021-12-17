FOREST CITY, Iowa — Tyrell Harper tipped in a rebound as time expired to lift Mount Marty to a 62-61 victory over Waldorf in men’s basketball action on Friday.
Waldorf led 58-49 with 5:11 to play before the Lancers rallied with a 11-2 run, with Elijah Pappas scoring nine of the 11 points. After Pappas’ three-pointer with 35 seconds left pulled Mount Marty within one, the Lancer defense forced a turnover with 23 seconds left.
The Lancers set up the final play with eight seconds left. After a Nick Coleman miss and a missed putback from Allen Wilson, Harper tipped the ball in just ahead of the buzzer to end the Lancers’ 12-game losing streak.
Pappas scored a game-high 25 points and had five assists and five steals for Mount Marty (4-13). Coleman finished with 15 points and five assists. Harper had just six points, but pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds.
Chett Helming led Waldorf (3-9) with 22 points. Tyree’on Johnson ahd 15 points and 18 rebounds for the Warriors.
The Lancer men travel to Drake on Dec. 28 for an exhibition game. The game is a counter for Drake (7-4).
MMU returns to action on Jan. 1, hosting Dordt.
MOUNT MARTY (4-13)
Nick Coleman 7-15 1-1 15, Elijah Pappas 11-17 0-0 25, Tyrell Harper 3-6 0-0 6, Kade Stearns 2-9 0-0 5, Lincoln Jordre 1-4 0-0 2, Josh Arlt 0-2 0-0 0, Allen Wilson 2-9 2-5 6, Chase Altenburg 0-0 0-0 0, Gio Diaz 0-0 0-0 0, Dayvon Botts 0-0 0-0 0, Matthew Becker 0-0 0-0 0, Jonah Larson 1-1 0-0 3. TOTALS: 27-63 1-1 62.
WALDORF (3-9)
Quincy Minor Jr. 1-11 5-6 7, Lorenzo Sith 1-15 1-2 3, Chett Helming 9-18 0-0 22, Tyree’on Johnson 7-12 1-2 15, Bryanth Farr 3-4 0-0 6, Noah Miller 1-2 0-0 3, Jacob Daing 2-6 0-0 5. TOTALS: 24-68 7-10 61.
At the half: WU 31-30. Three-Pointers: MMU 7-24 (Pappas 3-6, Wilson 2-5, Stearns 1-5, Larson 1-1, Coleman 0-4, Harper 0-1, Arlt 0-2), WU 6-23 (Helming 4-8, Miller 1-2, Daing 1-4, Minor 0-2, Smith 0-7). Rebounds: WU 39 (Johnson 18), MMU 33 (Harper 11). Personal Fouls: MMU 12, WU 10. Fouled Out: None. Assists: MMU 17 (Coleman 5, Pappas 5), WU 16 (Minor 4). Turnovers: MMU 18, WU 14. Blocked Shots: MMU 2 (Harper, Jordre), WU 1 (Johnson). Steals: WU 11 (Helming 4), MMU 10 (Pappas 5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.