VERMILLION — The South Dakota athletic department will host an NCAA women’s basketball tournament selection show party at 5:30 p.m. Monday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion.
South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit, her staff and players will be on the court watching the unveiling of the 64-team field in a live show that begins at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
The event is free and open to the public. Fans are asked to sit socially distanced and masks will be mandatory for attendance. No fans are permitted onto the court at any time. Please help us protect our Tier 1 bubble so that we can make it to San Antonio without any positive tests.
South Dakota (19-5) clinched the Summit League’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament on Tuesday with a convincing 66-43 win over Omaha in the Summit League Tournament championship game. Leading the Coyotes to the trophy were all-Summit tournament picks Chloe Lamb (MVP), Hannah Sjerven and Liv Korngable.
This will be South Dakota’s third-straight NCAA Tournament berth under Plitzuweit and fourth appearance in NCAA Division I.
Carter Woodiel, the voice of Coyote women’s basketball, will serve as emcee. Special guests, including USD President Sheila Gestring, USD athletic director David Herbster, along with Plitzuweit are expected to address the gathering.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. with programming to start at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.