LAKE ANDES — The Avon Pirates withstood a comeback against the Andes Central/Dakota Valley Thunder to win 25-20, 25-21, 24-26, 15-25, 15-12 here at Andes Central High School Thursday.
Avon improves to 3-2, while AC/DC falls to 1-4.
Courtney Sees led the Pirates with 22 kills and 28 digs. McKenna Koemich registered 38 set assists for Avon, who had six different players have 10 or more digs.
Syrianna Never Miss A Shot led AC/DC with 18 digs. Haile Olson added nine kills for the Thunder. Josie Brouwer had 16 set assists to go with 16 digs in the match.
Avon hosts Tripp-Delmont next Tuesday, while AC/DC travels to Parkston Tuesday.
Howard 3, Freeman 2
HOWARD — The Howard Tigers came back to beat the Freeman Flyers 19-25, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-7 Thursday here at Howard High School Thursday.
Howard improves to 2-2 on the season, while Freeman falls to 4-2.
Kate Connor led the Tigers with 23 of the team’s 52 kills in the match. Rylee Rudebusch registered 36 of the team’s 51 set assists. Canyon Kidd led the Tigers with 20 digs.
Howard hosts Hanson at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, while Freeman travels to Centerville to take on the Tornadoes at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Wagner 3, Chamberlain 0
WAGNER — Avari Bruguier posted 13 kills as Wagner cruised past Chamberlain 25-5, 25-6, 25-8 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Emma Yost finished with 10 kills and nine digs for Wagner. Macy Koupal had 20 assists and six ace serves. Shalayne Nagel had eight kills, three ace serves and three blocks. Avari Bruguier had two ace serves and Shona Kocer added four blocks in the victory.
Nissi Vaad had three ace serves and Leigha Long posted seven digs for Chamberlain.
Wagner, 6-1, hosts Platte-Geddes on Tuesday. Chamberlain, 0-4, hosts Crow Creek on Sept. 8.
Wagner won the JV and ‘C’ matches, both by 2-0 margins.
Platte-Geddes 3, Colome 0
PLATTE — Platte-Geddes made quick work of Colome, 25-15, 25-5, 25-14, in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Cadence Van Zee had eight kills and two ace serves, and Karly VanDerWerff had eight kills and three blocks to lead Platte-Geddes. Avery DeVries finished with 21 assists. Regan Hoffman posted three blocks and four ace serves, and Karsen Sondgeroth added three ace serves in the victory.
For Colome, Jordan Ring posted eight assists and Landi Krumpus had seven digs.
Platte-Geddes, 5-0, travels to Wagner on Tuesday. Colome, 1-3, plays in the Gregory Invitational on Saturday.
Platte-Geddes won the JV match 25-19, 25-12; and the C-match 24-26, 25-14, 15-9.
McCook Central-Montrose 3, Parker 0
MONTROSE — The McCook Central-Montrose Fighting Cougars took down the Parker Pheasants here in straight sets Thursday to improve to 3-4 on the season.
Parker falls to 1-3.
The Fighting Cougars were led by Tayah McGregor’s 10 kills. Brianna Even added 17 assists, eight digs, and four ace serves. Aubree Kranz led the team with 14 digs.
Parker was led by Aspen Rand’s 30 digs. Halle Berens added 27 digs and five kills. Clara Montero registered five kills.
McCook Central-Montrose plays next at Sioux Valley on Tuesday. Game time is set for 6 p.m. at the Cossack Center. Parker hosts Tea Area on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. at Parker High School.
Centerville 3, Corsica-Stickney 0
CENTERVILLE — The Centerville Tornadoes swept the Corsica-Stickney Jaguars here at Centerville School 25-18, 25-22, 25-22 Thursday.
The Tornadoes improve to 3-2 on the season while the Jaguars fall to 1-3.
Centerville was led by Thea Gust’s 11 kills and 10 digs. Macey Hostetler had 18 set assists for the Tornadoes.
Corsica-Stickney was led by Jacey Kemp’s eight kills. Sutten Eide had 20 set assists and 10 digs for the Jaguars.
The Tornadoes host Freeman next Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. while the Jaguars hosts Sanborn Central/Woonsocket at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Dakota Valley 3, Elk Point-Jefferson 0
NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Dakota Valley Panthers swept the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies here at Dakota Valley High School 25-15, 25-18, 25-12 Thursday.
Dakota Valley improves to 3-0 while Elk Point-Jefferson falls to 5-2.
The Panthers got contributions across the board, as Jorja Van Den Hul and Claire Munch each had nine kills. Logan Miller led the Panthers with 29 assists while Kate VanRooyan had 20 digs.
Elk Point was led by Sophia Giorgio’s 16 assists and Alyssa Chytka’s 15 digs. Bentlee Kollbaum led Elk Point with five kills.
Dakota Valley travels to Beresford to take on the Watchdogs Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. while Elk Point-Jefferson hosts West Central at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Menno 3, Freeman Academy-Marion 0
FREEMAN — Menno swept past Freeman Academy-Mairon 25-12, 25-13, 25-16 in prep volleyball action on Thursday in Freeman.
Morgan Freier had seven kills and six digs, Josephine Stokes had seven kills and Alana Fergen had seven assists, seven digs and four ace serves for Menno. Julia Buechler added three ace serves and six digs in the victory.
Emma McConniel had 20 digs for Freeman Academy-Marion. Hailey Stahl posted two ace serves.
Menno, 3-4, hosts Bridgewater-Emery on Tuesday. FA-M travels to Wessington Springs on Tuesday.
