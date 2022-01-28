FREEMAN — Freeman outlasted Bon Homme 46-45 in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Ashlin Jacobsen scored 16 points for Freeman. Kate Miller added 12 points.
Jaden Kortan scored 18 points for Bon Homme. Jurni Vavruska finished with 14 points and five assists. Camille Sykora added four steals.
Freeman, 7-6, hosts Scotland on Tuesday. Bon Homme travels to Avon on Thursday.
BON HOMME (5-10) 11 7 10 17 — 45
FREEMAN (7-6) 7 11 15 13 — 46
Big East Conf.
Garretson 52,
Sioux Valley 44
GARRETSON — Third-seeded Garretson edged second- seeded Sioux Valley 52-44 Friday to advance to the championship of the Big East Conference Girls’ Basketball Tournament.
Garretson advances to the championship game, today (Saturday) in Baltic. Sioux Valley will play for third.
Logan Bly finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds and four steals for Garretson.
For Sioux Valley, Raegan Johnson finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Isabelle Bloker scored 11 points. Keyra Kruse had 10 points and Julia Schneider added five assists in the effort.
SIOUX VALLEY (9-4) 10 7 15 12 — 44
GARRETSON 22 10 6 14 — 52
Chester 69, Baltic 64
GARRETSON — Emery Larson finished with 27 points, four assists and three steals to lead Chester past Baltic 69-64 Friday in consolation action in the Big East Conference Girls’ Basketball Tournament.
Emmerson Eppard finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Jacy Wolf scored 10 points. Kaylor Geraets added seven rebounds in the victory.
Sami Polzin and Berklee Erickson each scored 21 points for Baltic. Cami Artz had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Mackenzie Allen added five assists.
In the final round, today (Saturday) in Baltic, Chester will play for fifth, while Baltic will play for seventh.
CHESTER (3-11) 25 12 13 19 — 69
BALTIC 16 13 14 21 — 64
