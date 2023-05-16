BATTLE CREEK, Neb. — Ponca put three golfers in the top nine to earn a runner-up finish in the District C-3 Boys’ Golf Tournament, Tuesday at Fair Play Golf Course in Battle Creek, Nebraska.
Pierce won the team title with a 322, well ahead of Ponca (346) and Norfolk Catholic (350). Cedar Catholic (357) and Crofton (359) just missed a state berth, finishing fourth and fifth. Tri County Northeast scored 368 and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge shot 386 on the day.
Pierce’s Abram Scholting shot a 74 to earn medalist honors, five strokes better than Norfolk Catholic’s Karter Kerkman (79). Pierce’s Travis Emory and Battle Creek’s Luke Beckman each shot 80.
Ponca was led by Miguel Balvantin (81) and Grant Sprakel (84), who finished fifth and sixth. Jace Wahls (84) was ninth for the Indians.
Also qualifying for state was Tri County Northeast’s Ben Jorgensen, who placed eighth with an 84.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Pierce 322; 2, Ponca 346; 3, Norfolk Catholic 350; 4, Cedar Catholic 357; 5, Crofton 359; 6, West Holt 360; 7, Battle Creek 365; 8, Tri County Northeast 368; 9, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 386; 10, Summerland 393; 11, Wakefield 421; 12, Homer 451; 13, Elkhorn Valley 454; 14, Lutheran High Northeast 488
TOP 10: 1, Abram Scholting, Pierce 74; 2, Karter Kerkman, Norfolk Catholic 79; 3, Travis Emory, Pierce 80; 4, Luke Beckman, Battle Creek 80; 5, Miguel Balvantin, Ponca 81; 6, Grant Sprakel, Ponca 84; 7, Nikolas Harvey, Pierce 84; 8, Ben Jorgensen, Tri County Northeast 84; 9, Jace Wahls, Ponca 84; 10, Jacksen Wachholtz, Pierce 84
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.