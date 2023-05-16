BATTLE CREEK, Neb. — Ponca put three golfers in the top nine to earn a runner-up finish in the District C-3 Boys’ Golf Tournament, Tuesday at Fair Play Golf Course in Battle Creek, Nebraska.

Pierce won the team title with a 322, well ahead of Ponca (346) and Norfolk Catholic (350). Cedar Catholic (357) and Crofton (359) just missed a state berth, finishing fourth and fifth. Tri County Northeast scored 368 and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge shot 386 on the day.

