The Yankton Fury Fire bounced back from an opening loss to claim the nightcap and earn a split with the TSC Blaze in softball action on Thursday.
Yankton claimed the nightcap 5-3.
Emma Wiese had two hits and Lainie Keller doubled for Yankton. Brenna Dann, Keyara Mason and Shaelynn Puckett each had a hit in the victory.
Emma Wiese picked up the win, striking out five in the six-inning contest.
The TSC Blaze used a pair of big innings to claim a 7-5 victory in the opener.
Emma Wiese went 3-for-3, and Jadyn Hubbard went 2-for-2 with a triple for Yankton. Dann, Mason and Kelsey O’Neill each doubled in the effort.
Ellie Wiese took the loss, with Dann striking out two in an inning of shutout relief.
Yankton travels to Wayne on Tuesday.
