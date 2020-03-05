HURON – Stick to the game plan.
That was the message from No. 11 Irene-Wakonda’s head coach Patrick O’Malley to his players heading into their Class B girls’ SoDak16 matchup with No. 6 Langford Area Thursday night in Huron.
“The difference was, the girls followed the game plan,” O’Malley said. “We let them shoot outside. We said if they’re going to beat us, it’s going to be outside, because we don’t match-up very well inside so we have to pack it in and help inside.”
That’s exactly what the Eagles (17-6) did against the larger Lions lineup in their 53-38 victory over the Lions to punch their ticket to the Class B state tournament. Three of the five Langford Area (19-4) starters are listed over six feet tall, while the Eagles had just one player at that height.
Early on Langford Area was able to win the rebound battle with their size grabbing seven offensive rebounds and leading the rebound battle 20-13 at the half. Sophomore Katie Knodel hit a shot with 20 seconds left in the opening quarter to make it 10-9 Lions after one.
A 7-2 burst by the Eagles to open the second quarter built a small lead for Irene-Wakonda, a lead they never gave up. A 6-0 run with three minutes left gave the Eagles a 26-19 lead. At the half, the Eagles led by six, 28-22.
“We were quicker than them, and we knew we were quicker than them,” O’Malley said. “We had a plan and they followed the plan, which was press hard. We knew we’d be able to get some steals from it and we kind of changed the momentum a little bit.”
Knodel was the workhorse in the press, recording seven steals for the game, more than Langford Area was able to record as a team (six). With four and a half minutes left in the third quarterm Knodel made a lay-up, swiped the ball off the inbound and hit another lay-up to give the Eagles a 36-24 lead. The Lions cut the lead to eight at 39-31 with half a second left when Ashley Gustafson made a lay-up and was fouled.
Irene-Wakonda opened the fourth quarter with five straight points. After the two sides traded baskets, Langford Area answered with five points of their own and with 1:52 left the Eagle lead was 46-38. The dagger for Irene-Wakonda came 18 seconds later, when sophomore Nora O’Malley drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key. The Eagles made four free throws in the final minute to extend the lead and with 53-38.
“We don’t go very deep, we only go about six or seven, but (the press) was a part of the game plan,” Patrick O’Malley said. “We kenw that we had quick guards, not big, but quick, that’s why we did that (press).”
Nora O’Malley led the Eagles with 21 points. Knodel added 16 points and seven steals.
Senior Ady Dwight led Langford Area with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore Hannah Miller added nine points, but nine turnovers.
The Eagles advance to the State tournament for the first time since 2016. Irene-Wakonda will face top-seeded Corsica-Stickney (23-0) in the 1 p.m. Central time matchup.
“It feels awesome (to go to State),” Patrick O’Malley said. “Can’t wait, there is another week of practice. I’m ready, the girls are ready, it’s just going to be awesome.”
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.