BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: Nustar 479
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Nustar 1312
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Jay Weaver 279, Chuck Turner 266, Mark Tipton 257, Peggy Muhmel 163, Lynette Wulff 157, Cindy Osborn 148
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Mark Tipton 688, Chuck Turner 661, Tyler Lanphear 658, Lynette Wulff 459, Peggy Muhmel 436, Cindy Osborn 404
STANDINGS: Herc & Megara 143, Plath Chiropractic 110.5, Nustar 110, Candyland 91.5, Team Nine 81, The We Shed 75.5, QRF 70.5, Time To Spare 69, Smoke ‘em Out BBQ 61
FINAL PLAYOFF SEEDING: (1) Nustar 26, (2) Plath Chiropractic 24, (3) Candyland 21, (4) Herc & Megara 21, (5) Smoke ‘Em Out BBQ 14, (6) QRF 12, (7) The We Shed 10, (8) Team Nine 5, (9) Time To Spare 4
