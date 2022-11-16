SIOUX FALLS — The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced today that the team has acquired Tyler Hagedorn from the available player pool.

Hagedorn, a 6-10, 230-pound forward out of the University of South Dakota went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft. He most recently appeared in 15 games (two starts) for the Memphis Hustle, Maine Celtics and College Park Skyhawks in 2021-22, where he averaged 6.2 points on 46.6 percent shooting, 3.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per 19.9 minutes a game.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.