ATKINSON, Neb. — Bloomfield’s Alexandra Eisenhauer had a hand in four victories at the Bronco Invitational track and field meet, held Tuesday in Atkinson, Nebraska.
No team points were available at presstime.
Eisenhauer won the 100 (13.07) and 200 (26.88), as well as the 100 hurdles (16.63). She also teamed with 300 hurdles champion Madison Abbenhaus (51.54) to win the 400 relay (52.09). Kate Bruns and Lauren Pinkelman completed the Queen Bees’ winning relay.
The Niobrara-Verdigre girls had three wins, with Andrea Sucha earning two. Sucha won the triple jump (32-9) and high jump (4-11). The Cougars’ Chaney Konpasek won the discus (102-1).
O’Neill St. Mary’s Faith Williamson won the 1600 (5:56.82) and 3200 (12:53.23). Summerland’s Hadley Cheatum won the 400 (1:00.80) and 800 (2:30.43).
The Niobrara-Verdigre boys won two events: Trey Sucha in the long jump (20-5 1/2) and Gunner Vargas in the 110 hurdles (18.32). Bloomfield’s Hudson Barger won the 3200 (11:29.77).
Summerland’s Trevor Thompson swept the sprints, winning the 100 (11.72) and 200 (23.75).
