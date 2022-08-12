Bucks Open Season Monday

The Yankton Bucks return half of last year’s state tournament team, a group that tied for sixth in the Class AA boys’ golf field, as they open the 2022 season on Monday.
Coach Brett Sime is confident that three more quality golfers will emerge from a large group aiming for those spots.
“We have a bunch of guys that don’t have quite as much experience, but they played a lot of golf this summer,” Sime said. “We’re maybe going to be younger than we have been in the past. That’s where it’s going to be important to get some tournament experience.”
Returning for the Bucks are senior Dawson Vellek, junior Henry Homstad and freshman Easton Vellek. Easton was the Bucks’ top finisher a year ago, tying for 19th as an eighth grader. Dawson Vellek tied for 28th, while Homstad tied for 36th.
“We’re lucky to have guys like Dawson, Easton and Henry, players that have state experience,” Sime said. “It’s good to have them as leaders. We will play a number of courses where our younger golfers are playing them for the first time.”
When the Bucks open the season, Monday and Tuesday at the Lynx/Warrior Invitational in Brandon and Sioux Falls, the returning threesome will be joined by senior Michael Horning, junior Miles Krajewski and sophomore Parker Riley. Those spots will change throughout the season, until they are locked in for post-season.
“We have a lot of kids willing to work hard,” Sime said.
Also competing for varsity spots are senior Evan Ness; juniors Thomas Brinkeroff, Hunter Eggen, Christian Schaefer, Carter Schurman and Collin Steppat; sophomore Ryker Larsen; freshmen Elijah Anderson and Brody Moe; eighth graders Kai Cody, Isaac Dimmer, Colton Hopkins, Thomas Kronaizl, Cooper Larsen, Elijah Larson and Easton Schelhaas; and seventh grader Gibson Brooks.
The Yankton golf schedule includes several junior varsity and middle school events to help with deciding who the top golfers will be. Those begin this week, with a junior varsity/middle school triangular in Huron on Tuesday, and a home JV/middle school triangular on Friday.
“On Tuesday we’re going to have 18 of our 23 golfers playing competitive rounds,” Sime said. “Friday, we were supposed to have a varsity quad but it got moved, so we’ll have a JV/middle school event here.
“We have a lot of opportunities to play a lot of kids, see how they compete.”
Yankton will make a varsity trip to the Pierre Invitational, giving the Bucks a look at the course that will host the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships. Yankton also has varsity, JV and middle school events at Mitchell’s Lake View Golf Course, site of the 2022 Class AA state championships.
“Early on we play Pierre, and it will be good to see that,” Sime said. “It’s nice that Mitchell is the state course, because a lot of our kids have seen that.”
Despite a young squad, the goals for the Bucks haven’t changed, Sime said.
“We still want to be in the top half of the ESD, maybe a little higher,” he said. “We want to be top six in the state.
“We’re hoping to improve each day, just keep improving,” he added.
2022 Season Schedule
8/15-16 Warrior/Lynx Inv. 2 p.m.
(M-Brandon GC; T-Willow Run GC)
8/23 Huron Inv. 10 a.m.
(Broadland Creek GC)
8/30 vs. Mitchell 2 p.m.
(Marchand Cup)
9/2 Harrisburg Quad 8 a.m.
(YHS, BV, Harrisburg, O’Gorman)
9/6 SF (Elmwood) 11 a.m.
(YHS, BV, Lincoln, Washington)
9/9 Yankton Inv. 9 a.m.
9/12 Brookings Inv. 10 a.m.
(Brookings CC)
9/16 Mitchell Inv. 10:30 a.m.
(Lake View GC)
9/20 Watertown Inv. 10 a.m.
(Cattail Crossing GC)
9/24 ESD (Pierre) 10 a.m.
(Hillsview GC)
10/3-4 State AA (Mitchell) 9 a.m.
(Lake View GC)
Varsity Home Events At Fox Run GC
