Bucks Open Season Monday
Buy Now

Dawson Vellek is one of three returning golfers for Yankton, which opens the 2022 season on Monday with the opening round of the Lynx/Warrior Invitaitonal.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The Yankton Bucks return half of last year’s state tournament team, a group that tied for sixth in the Class AA boys’ golf field, as they open the 2022 season on Monday.

Coach Brett Sime is confident that three more quality golfers will emerge from a large group aiming for those spots.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.