HARTINGTON, Neb. — Andrew Jones had three total touchdowns and Spencer Albers rushed for two scores as Hartington Cedar Catholic rolled past West Holt 42-0 in prep football action on Friday.
Jones passed for 52 yards, including a 17-yard score to Grant Arens, and rushed for 49 yards for Cedar Catholic. Arens also had a 54-yard run. Albers rushed for 198 yards, including a 90-yard scoring run. James Christensen also rushed for a score in the victory.
Grant Arens had eight tackles, a sack and and an interception for the Cedar Catholic defense. Jay Steffen also had a sack.
Lincoln Konrad passed for 55 yards for West Holt. Andrew Rentschler had a 41-yard catch for the Huskies.
Ryan Hawkins had seven tackles for West Holt. Konrad had five stops. Kruz Jelinek picked off a pass for the Huskies.
Cedar Catholic, 5-1, travels to Battle Creek on Oct. 7. West Holt heads to Gordon-Rushville on Oct. 6, looking for its first win.
WEST HOLT (0-6) 0 0 0 0 — 0
CEDAR CATHOLIC (5-1) 14 21 0 7 — 42
Avon 36, Alcester-Hudson 22
AVON — Avon scored a pair of first-quarter touchdowns and kept Alcester-Hudson at bay, handing the Cubs their first loss of the season with a 36-22 decision in football action on Friday.
Paxton Bierema rushed for 177 yards and three scores, and passed for another touchdown for Avon (4-3). Brady Bierema rushed for 80 yards and score. Terran Talsma had a touchdown catch in the victory.
Brady Bierema had eight tackles and an interception for the Avon defense. Riley DeJong, Paxton Bierema and Kley Heumiller each had six tackles in the victory.
Mateo Kleinhans passed for 149 yards and a score, and rushed for 72 yards and two scores for Alcester-Hudson. Owen Bovill had a touchdown catch for the Cubs.
Dominic Van Egdom made 14 tackles for the Alcester-Hudson defense. William Hallaway made 11 stops. Aden Moeller picked off a pass for the Cubs.
Avon, 4-3, finishes the regular season hosts Wolsey-Wessington on Oct. 14. Alcester-Hudson, 6-1, finishes the regular season at home against Irene-Wakonda on Oct. 14.
ALCESTER-HUDSON (6-1) 0 6 16 0 — 22
AVON (4-3) 14 8 6 8 — 36
Parkston 32, Gregory 25
GREGORY — Kaleb Weber scored the go-ahead touchdown with 39 seconds left, lifting Parkston to a 32-25 victory over Gregory in prep football action on Friday.
Kolter Kramer rushed for 123 yards and Luke Bormann rushed for 95 yards and a score for Parkston. Weber rushed for two scores and Brayden Jervik rushed for a touchdown in the victory.
Rylan Peck passed for 213 yards and three touchdowns for Gregory. Eli Fogel caught three passes for 135 yards and two scores, including an 80-yard touchdown. Kade Stukel also had a touchdown catch for the Gorillas.
Owen Hansen returned a fumble 48 yards for a score for the Gregory defense. He and Fogel each had 12 tackles. Stukel added nine stops for the Gorillas.
Parkston, 6-1, finishes the regular season at home against Bon Homme on Oct. 7. Gregory, 5-1, travels to Burke on Oct. 7.
PARKSTON (6-1) 8 0 8 16 — 32
GREGORY (5-1) 6 12 0 7 — 25
Bon Homme 62, Chester Area 7
TYNDALL — Isaac Crownover finished with five total touchdowns to power Bon Homme past Chester Area 62-7 in prep football action on Friday.
Crownover blocked a punt, returning it 19 yards for Bon Homme’s first touchdown. He also had rushing touchdowns of 17 and 47 yards, and touchdown catches of 30 and 32 yards in the rout.
Also for Bon Homme, Riley Rothschadl rushed for 118 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown run, and was 6-of-9 passing for 99 yards and three touchdowns. Jackson Caba and Landon Bares also scored for the Cavaliers, who had 319 yards of offense in the first half.
Chapin Cooper led the Bon Homme defense with nine tackles.
Bon Homme, 5-1, travels to Parkston on Oct. 7. Chester, 3-4, ends the regular season on Oct. 14 against Howard.
CHESTER (3-4) 0 7 0 — 7
BON HOMME (5-1) 27 29 6 — 62
Dakota Valley 47, Lennox 24
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Jackson Boonstra rushed for 111 yards and a score, and Jaxon Hennies had six catches for 129 yards and a score as Dakota Valley bounced Lennox 47-24 in prep football action on Friday.
Ethan Anema passed for 238 yards and a score, and rushed for a score for Dakota Valley. Randy Rosenquist had five catches for 93 yards, rushed for a score and had a punt return for a score. Trae Piel also rushed for a score in the victory.
Piel had 12 tackles for the Dakota Valley defense.
Braeden Wulf passed for 212 yards and three touchdowns for Lennox. Talan Diercks had three catches for 138 yards and two scores. Porter Ihnen also had a touchdown catch for the Orioles. Ethan Eli had a 47-yard field goal in the effort.
Lance Spieler made 11 stops for Lennox. Carter Benning had seven tackles.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 48, Wakefield 16
LAUREL, Neb. — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge built a 32-0 lead and coasted to a 48-16 victory over Wakefield in prep football action on Friday.
Daniel Puppe rushed for two scores and had a touchdown catch in the first half. Dylan Taylor had a touchdown pass and a touchdown run. Sutton Ehlers also had a short touchdown run in the victory.
Kolby Casey blocked a kick, resulting in a safety for Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.
Isaac Walsh rushed for a score and Jesse Lundahl caught a touchdown pass from Cade Johnson for Wakefield.
LCC, 6-0, travels to Hartington-Newcastle on Oct. 7. Wakefield, 3-3, hosts Homer on Oct. 7.
LCC (6-0) 24 8 8 8 — 48
WAKEFIELD (3-3) 0 8 0 8 — 16
Elk Point-Jefferson 55, Miller-Highmore-Harrold 0
ELK POINT — Elk Point-Jefferson continued its domination with a 55-0 rout of Miller-Highmore-Harrold in prep football action on Friday.
Hunter Geary picked off two passes, and Ben Swatek and Devon Schmitz each had an interception as EPJ (6-0) recorded its fifth shutout of the season and fifth victory by mercy rule.
Lucas Hueser rushed for 120 yards and two scores for EPJ. Swatek, Geary, Noah McDermott and Keaton Gale each had a rushing touchdown. McDermott completed two passes, both for touchdowns. Jakob Scarmon and Kayden Moore each had a touchdown catch in the victory.
EPJ hosts Tri-Valley on Oct. 7. MHH, 2-5, finishes the regular season at home against Tripp-Delmont-Armour-Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Oct. 14.
Freeman-Freeman Academy-Marion 44, Gayville-Volin 32
MARION — The Freeman-Freeman Academy-Marion Phoenix built a 36-12 lead and held on for a 44-32 victory over Gayville-Volin in prep football action on Friday.
Riley Tschetter passed for 386 yards and five touchdowns, and rushed for 73 yards and a score for the Phoenix. Maddox Kihne had six catches for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Evan Scharberg posted four catches for 106 yards and two scores. Matt Hagen added five catches for 80 yards and a score in the victory.
Taylor Goodwin had 15 tackles and Luke Peters made 12 stops for the Phoenix. Sawyer Wipf added nine stops in the victory.
Spencer Karstens passed for 181 yards and a score, and Cade Gunderson rushed for 157 yards and a score for Gayville-Volin. Ben Rumsey rushed for 56 yards and three scores, and caught four passes for 67 yards. Hunter Wuebben posted five catches for 87 yards and a score. Abby Bornitz was 2-of-2 on PAT kicks for the Raiders.
Preston Karstens had eight tackles and Will Fairley had seven stops for the Gayville-Volin defense. Rumsey had six stops and an interception.
The Phoenix, 5-1, travels to Corsica-Stickney on Oct. 7. Gayville-Volin, 0-6, hosts Arlington on Oct. 7.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (0-6) 6 6 14 6 — 32
F-FA-M (5-1) 8 12 16 8 — 44
Mount Vernon-Plankinton 48, Wagner 24
WAGNER — Mount Vernon-Plankinton scored 40 first-half points on the way to a 48-24 victory over Wagner in prep football action on Friday.
Reed Rus rushed for 204 yards and three scores, and Drew Gerlach rushed for two scores for MVP.
Christopher Mayer scored a defensive touchdown for MVP. Brady Fox made a team-high seven tackles.
Chris Nelson passed for 119 yards and rushed for a score, and Gannon Knebel passed for 58 yards for Wagner. Jhett Breen rushed for 43 yards and a score. Riley Roberts had five catches for 72 yards for the Red Raiders.
Bain Kuhlman returned a fumble for a touchdown for the Wagner defense. He also had a team-high seven tackles.
MVP, 7-0, finishes the regular season on Oct. 14 against Winner. Wagner finishes the regular season at Tri-Valley on Oct. 14.
MVP (7-0) 24 16 8 0 — 48
WAGNER (2-5) 0 8 8 8 — 24
Flandreau 21, Jim River 19
MENNO — Flandreau built a 21-0 lead and held on for a 21-19 victory over Jim River in prep football action on Friday.
Paul Parsley passed for 165 yards and two scores, and Lane Johnson rushed for 50 yards and a score for Flandreau. Ethan Hoffman caught three passes for 90 yards and a score. Kolby Peters added a TD catch in the victory.
Ben Ballard and Peters each had seven tackles for the Flandreau defense. Parsley picked off a pass.
Ajay Herrbolt rushed for 114 yards and two scores for Jim River. Logan Sayler added 70 yards and a score for the Trappers.
Stephen Johnson had a team-best nine tackles for the Jim River defense. Tyrus Bietz had seven stops.
FLANDREAU 7 14 0 0 — 21
JIM RIVER 0 7 6 6 — 19
Osmond 28, Randolph 14
RANDOLPH, Neb. — Osmond’s Alex Vinson scored a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns to lift the Tigers past Randolph 28-14 in prep football action on Friday.
Vinson finished with 140 yards and two touchdowns, and Hunter Buchanan rushed for 87 yards and a score for Osmond. Trevin Larson found Owen Severson for a 33-yard touchdown pass in the victory.
Bryson Eledge rushed for 171 yards and a score for Randolph.
Shaw Backer recovered a fumble for a touchdown for the Randolph defense.
OSMOND 6 0 8 14 — 28
RANDOLPH 0 6 8 0 — 14
Hartington-Newcastle 37, Tri County Northeast 8
ALLEN, Neb. — Hartington-Newcastle claimed a 37-8 victory over Tri County Northeast in prep football action on Friday.
Dylan Boyle rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown for TCN. Michael Dickens passed for 77 yards, with Hunter Heikes recording five catches for 52 yards.
Jackson Belt led the TCN defense with 10 tackles. Dickens had nine stops for the Wolfpack.
Hartington-Newcastle, 2-4 after a second straight win, hosts unbeaten Laurel-Concord-Coleridge on Oct. 7. TCN, 1-5, hosts Crofton on Oct. 7.
