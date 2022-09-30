HARTINGTON, Neb. — Andrew Jones had three total touchdowns and Spencer Albers rushed for two scores as Hartington Cedar Catholic rolled past West Holt 42-0 in prep football action on Friday.

Jones passed for 52 yards, including a 17-yard score to Grant Arens, and rushed for 49 yards for Cedar Catholic. Arens also had a 54-yard run. Albers rushed for 198 yards, including a 90-yard scoring run. James Christensen also rushed for a score in the victory.

