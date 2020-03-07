LINCOLN, Neb. — What’s the secret?
How can Wynot, with a girls enrollment of 23 in a town of fewer than 200 people, be such a girls’ basketball powerhouse?
Here’s how head coach Steve Wieseler put it following yet another state championship.
“I think it’s just with anything in life, if you work for something and put a lot of time into it, and you believe and trust and care about each other, good things generally happen,” he said.
And once again, good things happened for the Blue Devils.
They defeated Humphrey St. Francis — with its Division I prospect — 59-51 in Saturday night’s Class D2 title game at the Nebraska State Tournament, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Wynot’s dominance continued.
The Blue Devils (25-4) have won back-to-back championships and seven since 2011. This year was also the program’s 10th run to the title game in 11 years.
“At the end of the day, the kids work really hard at it, and without that, it wouldn’t happen,” Wieseler said.
To that point, if not for another stifling defensive performance, the latest championship might not have happened, either.
Wynot’s task Saturday night was to find a way to contain Humphrey St. Francis junior guard Allison Weidner, who has already verbally committed to Nebraska.
Weidner scored the first six points of the game and finished with 24 points on 9-of-17 shooting.
“Obviously we knew we had a tough task ahead of us with the Weidner girl, we all know that,” Wieseler said.
It wasn’t so much that Wynot adjusted to Weidner’s speed, it’s just that the Blue Devils had to settle in and stick with the game plan.
Which was, what?
“She uses a lot of energy in everything she does, so the plan there was to get her double teamed and everyone else play four-on-four man-to-man defense.”
It also helped Wynot that Weidner picked up her second foul at the 2:31 mark of the first quarter, and the Blue Devils then closed the frame on a 10-2 run with Weidner on the bench.
St. Francis later got within 49-48 with three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but a series of defensive stops, offensive rebounds and eight free throws suddenly pushed Wynot’s cushion to 57-48.
And then it was over.
Wynot hoisted the championship trophy again, and in the process, exacted some revenge.
Humphrey St. Francis had beaten the Blue Devils 66-50 back in December at the HSF holiday tournament.
“We knew we were going to get them again at the end of the season,” Planer said.
“After we lost to them, we knew this is who we were going to see in this game.”
It wasn’t as though Wynot suddenly changed its attack for the second meeting either, according to HSF head coach Bryan Reichmuth.
“It’s just so hard to adjust to,” he said. “They run waves of people at you.”
Nine players scored for Wynot, while Planer led the way with 14 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore Karley Heimes added 12 points and five rebounds, while senior Katelyn Heine had 10 points. Junior Autumn Lawson contributed nine points and six rebounds.
In total, Wynot scored 19 points off 16 forced turnovers.
The Blue Devils will lose six seniors: Planer, Heine, Noelle Wieseler, Kaitlyn Heimes, Michaela Lange and Whitney Hochstein.
