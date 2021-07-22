SIOUX FALLS — The University of South Dakota had 206 student athletes across 12 school sports sponsored by the Summit League on the Summit League Academic Honor Roll announced by the league office Thursday.
USD had more athletes on the honor roll than any other school in the conference in those 12 sports. South Dakota State (204) and North Dakota State (165) were second and third. Seventy percent of USD’s Summit League athletes were on the honor roll.
The women’s track and field team boasted 49 athletes on the honor roll. Women’s soccer had 28 athletes and women’s swimming and diving 27.
In order to be eligible for the Academic Honor Roll, athletes must hold a 3.2 or higher grade point average and must have used a season of competition in their sport.
