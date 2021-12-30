A dominant rebounding effort and some hot shooting helped Dakota Wesleyan roll past Mount Marty 73-34 in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball action on Thursday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
The game had been scheduled for Nov. 23, but was moved due to DWU (13-2, 5-2 GPAC) having a non-conference trip to Hawaii that week.
Jada Campbell scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for DWU. Former Tripp-Delmont-Armour standout Matti Reiner finished with 13 points. Crofton, Nebraska, grad Lacey Sprakel added nine points off the bench.
Alexsis Kemp scored 10 points, including all seven Lancer points in the first quarter, for MMU (2-13, 1-7 GPAC). Eve Millar finished with nine points.
Dakota Wesleyan dominated the boards, outrebounding the Lancers 46-14. The Lancers did take care of the ball, committing four fewer turnovers than the Tigers.
“We had two things we needed to do well in this game,” said Mount Marty head coach Todd Schlimgen. “I thought we did a good job on one of them.”
Dakota Wesleyan started the game with an 18-0 run, then started the second quarter with an 8-0 run as the Tigers built a 40-14 halftime lead. The Lancers shot just 20% (5-25) from the field in the first half, while DWU blistered the nets at a 64% clip (18-28).
“I thought we got some good looks,” Schlimgen said. “But we need to find ways to finish possessions on both sides of the ball.”
The rim opened up a little bit for the Lancers in the second half, but MMU still shot just 25% from the field. DWU continued to build its lead in the second half, shooting 46%.
The challenge for the Lancers as the season crosses into 2022 is to “find the good things” from games like Thursday’s contest and build on them.
“We have to be strong enough to get better,” Schlimgen said. “We need to realize what we did good and what we need to get better at.”
The Lancers’ next test is another tall, physical team in Dordt, Saturday at home.
“We need to do a better job of rebounding,” Schlimgen said. “They’re probably going to put more pressure on us in the full court, so we have to be ready to take care of the ball.”
Saturday’s contest, the first game of a women’s and men’s basketball doubleheader, begins at 2 p.m.
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
DAKOTA WESLEYAN (13-2)
Kaylee Kirk 1-2 2-2 4, Rynn Osthus 2-8 0-0 4, Isabel Ihnen 3-9 0-0 6, Matti Reiner 5-6 3-5 13, Jada Campbell 7-12 0-0 14, Aspen Hansen 4-7 0-0 8, Vanessa Torres 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan Edelman 1-2 0-0 2, Brittny Lovre 1-1 1-2 4, Grace Fryda 1-1 2-2 5, Abbigail Magnuson 0-0 0-0 0, Anna Campbell 0-0 0-0 0, Natalie Gottlob 2-3 0-0 4, Lacey Sprakel 3-3 3-4 9. TOTALS: 30-54 11-15 73.
MOUNT MARTY (2-13)
Carlie Wetzel 1-3 0-0 3, Callie Otkin 0-4 0-0 0, Eve Millar 4-12 1-2 9, Camryn Krogman 1-4 2-2 4, Macy Kempf 0-4 1-2 1, Alana Bergland 2-2 0-0 5, Alexsis Kemp 4-9 0-0 10, Tayte Kohn 0-0 0-0 0, Jaiden Hartl 0-0 0-0 0, Aubrey Twedt 0-3 1-2 1, Kayla Jacobson 0-3 1-2 1, Kiara Berndt 0-2 0-0 0, Emma Jarovski 0-4 0-0 0, Kianna Payer 0-0 0-0 0, Megan Hirsch 0-3 0-0 0, Hannah Muth 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 12-53 6-10 34.
DAKOTA WESLEYAN 22 18 13 20 — 73
MOUNT MARTY 7 7 12 8 — 34
Three-Pointers: MMU 4-17 (Kemp 2-5, Wetzel 1-2, Bergland 1-1, Otkin 0-3, Millar 0-1, Twedt 0-1, Jacobson 0-3, Berndt 0-1), DWU 2-10 (Lovre 1-1, Fryda 1-1, Osthus 0-1, Ihnen 0-5, Hansen 0-1, Edelman 0-1). Rebounds: DWU 46 (J. Campbell 12), MMU 14 (Millar 4, Twedt 4). Assusts: DWU 14 (Kirk 6), MMU 3. Steals: MMU 9 (three with 2), DWU 6 (Kirk 2). Blocked Shots: DWU 2, MMU 1 (Twedt). Turnovers: DWU 16, MMU 12. Personal Fouls: DWU 17, MMU 16. Fouled Out: None. Attendance: 273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.