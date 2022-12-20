BURKE — The Scotland Highlanders got a double-double from Jenna Vitek in a 40-31 victory over the Burke Cougars Thursday.
Scotland improved to 3-1 while Burke fell to 1-1.
Vitek led the way with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Highlanders. Scotland grabbed 31 rebounds, 11 of which were by Trinity Bietz. Martina DeBoer added 11 points, three assists and three steals for Scotland.
Adisyn Indahl led Burke with 15 points. Paige Bull had six points and six rebounds.
Scotland plays at Ethan Dec. 29 while Burke plays at the huron Holiday Classic Dec. 29.
SCOTLAND (3-1) 12 9 9 10 — 40
BURKE (1-1) 8 6 7 10 — 31
Centerville 54, Gayville-Volin 26
GAYVILLE — Centerville used three players in double figures to claim a 54-26 victory over Gayville-Volin in Great Plains Conference girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Thea Gust scored 17 points to lead Centerville (4-0, 2-0 GPC). Lillie Eide had 11 points and four steals. Bailey Hansen posted 10 points. MaKayla Heesch added 10 rebounds in the victory.
Keeley Larson and Maia Achen each scored six points for Gayville-Volin.
Centerville, which has already rescheduled its Dec. 22 contest against Mitchell Christian, will face Parkston in the Parkston Classic on Dec. 30. Gayville-Volin is scheduled to face Canistota on Thursday.
CENTERVILLE (4-0) 16 13 16 9 — 54
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (1-3) 7 5 9 5 — 26
Crofton 46, O’Neill 32
CROFTON, Neb. — Crofton had nine players score, none in double figures, in a 46-32 victory over O’Neill in Mid-State Conference girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Sammie Allen and Caitlin Gunther each scored nine points for Crofton, with Allen also recording five steals and Guenther recording 11 rebounds. Lexie Wiebelhaus posted seven points and nine rebounds.
Emma Smith led O’Neill with 10 points. Bergyn Classan added nine points.
Crofton, 7-1, faces West Point-Beemer in the Wynot Holiday Tournament Dec. 29.
Parkston 50, Parker 23
PARKSTON — Parkston held Parker to six first-half points on the way to a 50-23 victory over the Pheasants in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Faith Oakley posted 13 points and five assists to lead Parkston. Abby Hohn had 10 points. Mya Thuringer flirted with a double-double, finishing with nine points and nine rebounds. Berkley Ziebart also had nine points in the victory.
Shayla Voeltz had six points for Parker. Janae Olson posted six rebounds.
Parkston, 3-0, faces Centerville in the Parkston Classic on Dec. 30. Parker hosts Beresford on Dec. 30.
PARKER (0-3) 3 3 10 7 — 23
PARKSTON (3-0) 9 14 14 13 — 50
Wagner 70, Menno 17
WAGNER — The Wagner Red Raiders had four players score in double figures as they defeated the Menno Wolves 70-17 Tuesday.
Wagner improved to 2-0 on the season, while Menno fell to 0-5.
The Red Raiders led 52-6 at halftime.
Shalayne Nagel led Wagner with 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Ashlyn Koupal added 16 points. Emma Jost scored 12 points to go with seven rebounds.
Ashton Massey led Menno with four points and six rebounds. Allison Lehr also scored four points.
Wagner hosts Sioux Falls Christian Dec. 29 while Menno hosts Howard Jan. 3.
MENNO (0-5) 4 2 6 5 — 17
WAGNER (2-0) 31 21 13 5 — 70
Viborg-Hurley 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 37
HURLEY — Denae Mach led Viborg-Hurley with 28 points to go with six rebounds and four assists as the Cougars defeated the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies 63-37 Tuesday.
Viborg-Hurley improved to 3-0, while EPJ fell to 2-3.
Coral Mason added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars. Estelle Lee registered 11 points and eight rebounds for VH. Charley Nelson swiped eight steals for the Cougars.
Bentlee Kollbaum led EPJ with 20 points.
Viborg-Hurley travels to Campbell County in Wyoming to play in the Pentagon Hoop City Classic Dec. 29, while EPJ hosts Irene-Wakonda Dec. 27.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON (2-3) 7 11 8 11 — 37
VIBORG-HURLEY (3-0) 9 19 20 15 — 63
Cedar Catholic 51, Dakota Valley 45
NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Cedar Catholic Trojans got 30 points from Makenna Noecker as they defeated the Dakota Valley Panthers 51-45 Tuesday.
Cedar Catholic improved to 6-1, while Dakota Valley fell to 0-5.
Dakota Valley led 35-32 after the third quarter.
Jorja VanDelHul led DV with 16 points. Sophie Tuttle grabbed 11 rebounds, while Melanie Snoozy had nine points and four assists.
Cedar Catholic travels to take on West Holt (Atkinson) Thursday, while DV plays against Wessington Springs Dec. 30.
CEDAR CATHOLIC (6-1) 14 14 4 19 — 51
DAKOTA VALLEY (0-5) 10 14 11 10 — 45
Vermillion 58, Tri-Valley 39
COLTON — Brooke Jensen scored 25 points to lead Vermillion past Tri-Valley 58-39 in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Brooklyn Voss finished with 11 points and six rebounds for Vermillion. Kasey Hanson and Leah Herbster each had 10 points, with Hanson grabbing six rebounds. Jenaya Cleveland added four assists in the victory.
Ava Pearson scored 15 points to lead Tri-Valley. Lauren Grinde added nine points.
Vermillion, 3-0, hosts West Central on Dec. 30. Tri-Valley is off until a Jan. 3 trip to Baltic.
VERMILLION (3-0) 14 9 17 18 — 58
TRI-VALLEY (0-3) 10 13 11 5 — 39
Tripp-Del.-Arm. 42, Free. Acad.-Marion 35
FREEMAN — The Tripp-Delmont-Armour Nighthawks defeated the Freeman Academy-Marion Bearcats 42-35 Tuesday.
TDA improved to 2-2, while Freeman Academy-Marion fell to 2-3.
Megan Reiner led TDA with 28 points. Mia Reiner grabbed 13 rebounds for the Nighthawks.
Jada Koerner led the Bearcats with 22 points.
Freeman won the JV game 24-8.
TDA travels to take on Kimball-White Lake Jan. 3 while Freeman Academy-Marion is scheduled to play at Bridgewater-Emery Thursday.
Bloomfield 48, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 45
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — The Bloomfield Bees got 15 points from Madison Abbenhaus as they defeated the Laurel-Concord-Christian Bears Tuesday.
Bloomfield improved to 4-3, while LCC fell to 2-4.
Tenly Gilsdorf added 12 points for the Bees.
The game was tied 23-23 at halftime.
Bloomfield plays at Hartington-Newcastle Jan. 3, while LCC travels to take on Cedar Catholic Jan. 5.
LAUREL-CONCORD-COLERIDGE (2-4) 9 13 9 14 — 45
BLOOMFIELD (4-3) 12 14 10 12 — 48
Sioux Valley 60, Beresford 54
BERESFORD — The Sioux Valley Cossacks held off the Beresford Watchdogs 60-54 Tuesday night.
Sioux Valley improved to 3-0, while Beresford fell to 2-1.
Isabelle Bloker led Sioux Valley with 19 points. Landree Wilson registered 17 points for the Cossacks while Ashley Bjerke tallied 12 points.
Harley Koth led Beresford with 17 points.
Sioux Valley hosts West Central Thursday while Beresford travels to play Parker Dec. 30.
Wynot 48, Irene-Wakonda 37
IRENE — The Wynot Blue Devils pulled away late to defeat the Irene-Wakonda Eagles 48-37 Tuesday.
Wynot improved to 4-1, while Irene-Wakonda fell to 1-3.
Kinslee Heimes led Wynot with 15 points.
Emma Marshall led I-W with 14 points. Kaitlynn Mellem registered 12 points and nine rebounds for the Eagles.
Wynot hosts St. Francis Dec. 29, while Irene is set to host Elk Point-Jefferson Dec. 27.
WYNOT (4-1) 9 10 12 17 — 48
IRENE-WAKONDA (1-3) 9 14 7 7 — 37
