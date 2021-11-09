IRENE — The Wagner Red Raiders were down 2-0 to the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies in Tuesday night’s Class A SoDak 16 volleyball round, but quitting wasn’t an option.
The 4th-seeded Red Raiders kept swinging as they out-lasted the 13th-seeded Huskies 20-25, 24-26, 25-16, 25-18 and 15-10 in Irene.
Elk Point Jefferson had all the momentum after reeling off 7-straight points to win the second game 26-24, taking the 2-0 lead in the match.
“We were down a little bit (after the second game),” Wagner outside hitter Emma Yost said. “I could see in everyone’s eyes that we were not going to quit.”
The Huskies also rallied in the first game, erasing a 14-10 deficit and breaking a 20-all tie to win 25-20.
Wagner jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the third game and never looked back as they pressured EP-J with a the 25-16 win.
Elk Point-Jefferson continued to rally in the fourth game, coming back from down 13-8 to tie the Red Raiders at 13-13 after a tip from Josie Curry found the floor.
However, Wagner kept the pressure on and mounting runs of four and six points to build a 24-16 lead. Kya Kjeldgaard finished the 25-18 win with a kill, tying the match at 2-2.
The fifth set had epic makings, tied at 6-6 after EP-J’s Bentlee Kollbaum and Curry had kills.
Wagner pulled away from there, getting a knock-down from Shalayne Nagel and a kill from Shona Kocer to build a 10-6 lead. Red Raider setter Macy Koupal pushed the ball through the Huskie defense for point 14, and a hitting error from EP-J sent the Red Raiders to next week’s Class A State Volleyball Tournament with the 15-10 deciding win.
The Red Raiders’ attacking depth - along with their defense, kept the Huskies from getting strong offensive sets.
“We know when we swing, we are playing our game and having fun,” Yost said.
“When we swing like that, we are tought to beat,” Wagner head coach Stacey Knebel said. “Tipping the ball is not going to win a big match like this.”
Yost led Wagner with 20 kills as Avari Bruguier had 16 and Nagel finished with 13.
Madi Knebel led the relentless Red Raider defense with 28 digs.
“She was a clincher back there with her defense and her serving,” Coach Knebel said of her sophomore libero.
Yost added 23 digs to the stellar Wagner defensive effort. Nagel had 22 digs as she and Kocer each had five blocks.
Alyssa Chytka, who served during EP-J’s game-2 clinching run, had 48 digs and five serving aces. Sophia Giorgio set for 46 Huskie assists as Natalie Heuertz knocked down 14 kills and Curry attacked for 12 kills.
The Red Raiders take a 27-6 mark in to the tournament while Elk-Point Jefferson finished with an 18-11 mark.
