MITCHELL — Yankton outlasted Mitchell 22-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-18, 15-11 in Eastern South Dakota Conference volleyball action on Tuesday in Mitchell.
“We came out confident and in control,” said Yankton head coach Chelsea Law. “Even when there were moments where we were off, they didn’t last long. We bounced back.”
Jordynn Salvatori finished with 26 kills and 30 digs to lead Yankton. Chloe McDermott had 11 kills and 21 digs. Camille McDermott added 30 assists and 18 digs.
Yankton, 6-10, heads to Watertown for the East-West Tournament this Friday and Saturday. The Gazelles will face Rapid City Central, Douglas and Spearfish on Friday, and Sturgis and Rapid City Stevens on Saturday.
Mitchell won the JV match 25-15, 25-16; the sophomore match 25-21, 25-22; the freshmen ‘A’ match 25-17, 25-11; and the freshmen ‘B’ match 25-19, 22-25, 15-6.
