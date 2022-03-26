SALEM — The Class AA squads swept both titles of the 3-Class Shootout basketball all-star games, Saturday in Salem.
On the boys’ side, Class AA beat Class B 122-86 and Class A 93-88. Caden Hinker (Mitchell) and Marcus Phillips (Roosevelt) shared AA team MVP honors, with Hinker also winning the dunk contest. Kalen Garry of DeSmet was the Class B MVP, with Cael Lundin (Tea Area) honored for the Class A squad.
On the girls’ side, Class AA beat Class B 98-71 and Class A 95-75.Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda (Washington) earned Class AA MVP honors, with Rachel Gerlach (Corsica-Stickney) honored for Class B and Bella Swedlund (Winner) honored for Class A.
Here is a recap of each game:
GIRLS
CLASS AA 95, CLASS A 75: Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Class AA girls past Class A 95-75.
Sidney Thue, a Mount Marty recruit, scored 17 points with 4-of-8 shooting from three-point range for Class AA. Kaela Martinez and Bailee Sobczak each scored 12 points. Yankton’s Ellie Karolevitz added 11 points and seven rebounds.
Bella Swedlund finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Class A. Dakota Valley’s Rylee Rosenquist finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. Ashtyn Wobig had 10 points. Maria Parsley, who signed with Mount Marty this past week, and Stevi Fallis each scored nine points.
CLASS AA 98, CLASS B 71: Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda finished with 34 points and 15 rebounds to lead Class AA to the 3-Class title, 98-71 over Class B.
Bailee Sobczak finished with 19 points and nine rebounds, and Kaela Martinez scored 11 points for Class AA. Jayda McNabb and Emilee Boyer each had 10 points. Ellie Karolevitz of Yankton finished with five points and seven rebounds.
Rachel Gerlach led Class B with 17 points. Maleighya Estes and Morgan Clites each had 10 points. Viborg-Hurley standout Delana Mach scored seven points. Gayville-Volin’s Molly Larson and Irene-Wakonda’s Nora O’Malley each scored two points.
BOYS
CLASS AA 93, CLASS A 88: Marcus Phillips hit 5-of-10 from three-point range, finishing with a game-high 23 points to lead Class AA past Class A 93-88.
Mikele Kambalo and Caden Hinker each scored 13 points. Micah JOhnson scored 11 points and Alec Voegele added 10 points in the win.
Cael Lundin went 4-of-5 from three-point range, scoring 20 points for Class A. Tash Lunday finished with 18 points and 16 rebounds, also hitting four three-pointers. Tyler O’Neill scored 14 points, Dillon Jackson scored 11 points and Carter Robertson added 10 points in the effort.
CLASS AA 122, CLASS B 86: Caden Hinker finished with 26 points and 14 rebounds to lead Class AA to the 3-Class title with a 122-86 victory over Class B.
Mikele Kambalo was a near-perfect 10-for-12 from the field, finishing with 21 points. Alec Voegele had 13 points, Lance Borchers scored 10 points and David Alpers had 10 rebounds in the win.
Kale Garry went 4-of-6 from deep, finishing with 24 points and nine rebounds, for Class B. Cooper Logan had 18 points. Freeman Academy-Marion’s Quincy Blue also hit four three-pointers, finishing with 14 points. Platte-Geddes’ Caden Foxley finished with three rebounds.
