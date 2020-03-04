Like many teams over the years, the Ponca Indians took a disappointing loss to Crofton in girls’ basketball action. But the Indians used that 44-33 setback as the driving force in a second-half surge and a berth in the Nebraska State Girls’ Basketball Tournament.
Ponca (21-4) is the fourth seed in the Class C2 bracket after winning 12 of 14 to finish the season, including eight straight after that loss to the second-seeded Warriors.
“After that Crofton game, they were upset with themselves,” said Ponca head coach Bob Hayes. “After that game, we didn’t have to say a lot.”
One of the things the Crofton matchup revealed was the need to handle an up-tempo defensive attack.
“We kept preaching to them that they had to play faster,” Hayes said. “After that game, they started to cut harder. They’ve been more focused on defense.”
Two key returning players helped provide the foundation for the Indians, according to Hayes.
“We knew it would depend on how our younger kids developed,” he said. “We had Kaci (Day) and Alyssa (Crosgrove) back, and you’re always in good shape when your leading scorer and your point guard return.”
Day averaged 14.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this season, and also led the Indians in steals with 52. She also ranked among the team leaders with 46 assists.
Crosgrove had a team-best 55 assists to go along with 6.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. She also had 47 steals.
Several younger players moved into key roles for the Indians this season.
“Our freshman and our lone sophomore stepped up,” Hayes said. “Ashlyn Kingsbury (11 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 35 assists, 49 steals, 17 blocked shots) has had a nice year. Samantha Ehlers (7.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 29 assists, 21 steals) has really blossomed in the last three weeks.”
Seniors Maggie McGil (4.1 ppg, 53 assists, 38 steals), Breanna Gill (3.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 32 assists, 23 steals) and Morgan Nelson (2.3 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 21 assists, 11 steals), and sophomore Addison McGill 92.5 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 37 assists, 22 steals) have been contributors throughout the season.
Ponca faces Grand Island Central Catholic (17-7) in the opening round, led by sophomore guard Rylie Rice (15.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg).
“Rice can really shoot it,” Hayes said. “Their point guard is quick and likes to find their other girls. They have two posts that are pretty solid.”
Senior guard Katie Maser (8.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg) has a team-high 47 steals. Sophomore guard Jenna Heidelk (4.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg) has a team-best 65 assists, as well as 41 steals. Sophomore post Chloe Cloud (4.5 ppg, 28 assists, 34 steals) leads the team in both rebounding (6.6 rpg) and blocked shots (24). Freshman post Gracie Wood (6 ppg, 3.4 rpg) and senior post Ellie Steenson (3.8 ppg, 3 rpg) have also contributed for the Crusaders.
For Ponca to advance in the tournament, they will need to show more maturity than the years listed on the roster might imply.
“Our freshmen can’t play like freshmen,” Hayes said. “We have to play with maturity, with some poise.”
Ponca and GICC play the 3:45 p.m. game at Lincoln North Star High School, the second of four Class C2 games at that site today. Top-seeded Oakland-Craig (25-1) will face Clarkson-Leigh (20-5) in the early game, with the winner of that game facing the winner of the Ponca/GICC matchup.
On the other side of the bracket, Crofton (23-3) faces Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur (20-5), followed by Hastings St. Cecilia (23-3) against Superior (21-3).
Semifinals in Class C2 will be played on Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, with games at 7 and 8:45 p.m. The championship game will be on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena, with the third place game at 1 p.m. at Lincoln East High School.
