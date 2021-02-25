RAPID CITY — Two of Yankton’s three wrestlers won opening round matches in the South Dakota State Wrestling Tournament, Thursday in Rapid City. Yankton scored four points in the opening round.
Brandon Valley and Watertown share the lead after the opening round, each with 35 points. Rapid City Stevens scored 31 points, followed by Pierre (28) and Mitchell (25).
At 120 pounds, Yankton senior Tucker Bahm scored an 8-4 decision over Sturgis’ Maverick Simons. Bahm will face Brandon Valley’s Jordon Oehme in the quarterfinals today (Friday).
At 220 pounds, Yankton senior Zavier Leonard earned 4-3 decision over Chamberlain’s Gunner Ristau. Leonard will face unbeaten top-seed Regan Bollweg of Pierre (23-0) in the quarterfinals.
Also for the Bucks, junior Will Pavlish suffered a first-round loss to Brandon Valley’s Alex Mentzer. Pavlish will face Rapid City Stevens’ Jacob McCormick in an elimination match this morning.
Vermillion ranks eighth with 14.5 points after the opening round. Hayden Schroeder (106) and Zach Brady (285) won by pin for the Tanagers. Michael Roob (113) won by technical fall. Jack Kratz (170) scored a major decision victory for Vermillion.
Beresford-Alcester-Hudson scored 5.5 points in the opening round. Logan Serck (152) won by technical fall and Jovey Christensen (126) won by decision for the squad.
Dakota Valley scored four points in the opening round. The lone Panther boy in the field, Jackson Boonstra, scored a pin in his 126-pound match.
Action continues today with quarterfinals, semifinals and consolation matches. Today also marks the beginning of competition in the girls’ divisions for Yankton’s Nevaeh Leonard (131) and Dakota Valley’s Ariana Gomez (143).
Class B
Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes is tied for third after the opening round of Class B Tournament.
Canton leads the way with 45.5 points, with Winner Area in second with 40.5 points. KWLPG and Philip Area each have 30 points. Redfield Area has 28 points after the opening round.
For KWLPG, Kasen Konstanz (106), Chase Varilek (132), Spencer Hanson (182) and Kameron Styles (285) each won by pin. Kyler Konstanz (120) and Levi Nightingale (195) won by major decision. Iden Myers (113) scored an overtime decision, and Carter Lenz (138), Grayson Hanson (160) and Holden Havlik (170) each won by decision for the squad.
Parker is tied for ninth with 12 points. Charlie Patten (195), Levi Wieman (220) and Geoff Dunkelberger (285) each won by pin for the Pheasants.
Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon and Elk Point-Jefferson each have 10 points. For BHSA, Isaac Crownover (152) and Jordan Gall (195) won by pin, while Brady Bierema (126) won by decision. For EPJ, Ben Swatek (160) and Gavin Jacobs (170) won by decision, while Lucas Hueser (138) and Skyler Swatek (145) won by decision.
Wagner scored 8.5 points on Thursday. Bradyn Lhotak (138) won by technical fall, Jhett Breen (120) won by major decision and Karstyn Lhotak (106) won by decision for the Red Raiders.
Marion-Freeman and Viborg-Hurley each scored four points in the opening round. Clayton Smith (220) won by pin for Marion-Freeman, while Collin Graves (285) won by pin for Viborg-Hurley.
Parkston scored two points on Thursday, as Porter Neugebauer (126) won by decision.
Action continues today with quarterfinals, semifinals and consolation matches. Today also marks the beginning of competition in the girls’ divisions for 11 area athletes, including six from Viborg-Hurley.
