FREEMAN — Freeman got the win against Centerville, beating the Tornadoes 25-20, 27-25, 25-21, 25-18 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Cami Fransen led Freeman with 20 assists and 11 digs. Vaida Ammann got 20 assists. Zenovia Butler notched 10 kills and 14 digs. Emily Mendel had 13 digs. Ashlin Jacobsen registered 14 kills and 12 digs. Ella Waltner added 12 kills.
For the Tornadoes, Lillie Eide got 10 digs. Thea Gust earned 14 digs. Rylie Teiman and Emma Marshal both got 13 digs. Keiva Austen registered 22 assists.
The Flyers (5-2) will host Gayville-Volin this Thursday. Centerville (2-5) travels to Alcester-Hudson on Sept. 12.
Bridgewater-Emery 3, Menno 2
EMERY – Bridgewater-Emery was able to comeback in Tuesday evening’s matchup to get a 17-25, 20-25, 25-16, 25-19, 15-11 win over Menno in girls’ high school volleyball.
Bridgewater-Emery had two players get triple-doubles in the contest. Oakley Weber had 24 assists, 14 kills, and 11 digs in the game, as well as three aces. Hayden Hofer is credited with 19 assists, 17 kills, 11 digs, and four aces. Kennedie Roskens led the team in digs with 20 on the night.
Menno’s Joslynn Fischer was credited with a double-double after getting 17 assists and 19 digs in the match. Ashton Massey led offensively, getting 11 kills.
Bridgewater-Emery’s record improves to 2-1, and their next game is on Thursday at Irene-Wakonda.
Menno is now 3-5 this season and will play again on Thursday against Ethan.
Avon 3, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 1
TRIPP — Avon Pirates outlasted the Tripp-Delmont-Armour Nighthawks 25-21, 25-16, 25-21, 25-21 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Courtney Sees led Avon with 18 kills and 19 digs. Jordyn Voight got 16 digs. Lila Vanderlei notched 13 digs. McKenna Kochmich registered 36 assists.
Lori DeCora got 15 kills for the Nighthawks. Megan Reiner had 13 kills. Morgan Gemar posted 23 assists.
Avon travels to Alcester-Hudson on Thursday. The Nighthawks will play Kimball-White Lake this Thursday.
Wynot 3, Winside 0
WINSIDE, Neb — The Wynot Blue Devils earned a victory against Winside Wildcats 25-8, 25-12, 25-18 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Sophia Geisen posted 26 assists and 11 digs for Wynot. Kinslee Heimes notched 15 digs. Kayla Pinkleman got 11 kills. Jaylin Geisen had nine kills. Myrah Sudbeck earned 13 digs.
The Blue Devils (4-1) will play away at Creighton on Thursday.
Canistota 3, Viborg-Hurley 0
VIBORG — Canistota took home a 25-17, 25-12, 25-19 victory over Viborg-Hurley in Cornbelt Conference volleyball action on Tuesday.
Natalee Hofer led the Hawks with 24 assists and 16 digs. Ember Schenkel added 12 kills. Natalie Becker posted 20 digs. Kayla Papendick registered 10 digs.
Cougar Charley Nelson led VH with 25 digs. Aubree Schwartz earned 11 digs. Mataya Vannorsdel posted eight digs.
Canistota (6-2) hosts Dell Rapids St. Mary on Thursday. The Cougars play at Gayville-Volin on Sept 12.
Wagner 3, Platte-Geddes 0
PLATTE – Wagner had three players get double-doubles in order to get the 25-22, 26-24, 26-24 win over Platte-Geddes in high school volleyball action on Tuesday evening.
The double-double players for Wager were Kya Kjeldgaard, Macy Koupal, and Ashlyn Koupal. Kjeldgaard had 21 digs and 12 kills, as well as two aces. Macy Koupal collected 30 assists, 13 digs, and two aces on the night. Ashlyn Koupal was credited with 14 kills, 14 digs, and one ace on the night.
Platte-Geddes Was led by Karly VanDerWerff’s 10 kills and Baleigh Nachtigal’s 11 assists. Cadence Van Zee and Emerson Ringling both had four kills to help the Black Panthers.
Platte-Geddes received their first loss of the season with this game, and is now 5-1. The Black Panthers will play again at Bon Homme on Thursday.
Wagner’s record improves to 7-1 and their next game is on Thursday against Gregory.
Dakota Valley 3, Beresford 0
NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Dakota Valley Panthers swept the Beresford Watchdogs 25-10, 25-20, 25-17.
Sophie Tuttle led DV with 13 kills and 12 digs. Claire Munch added nine kills. Jacee Squire posted 17 assists while Bria Perryman had 10. Reagan Granstrom had 12 digs.
Abby Limoges registered eight digs for the Watchdogs.
The Panthers host Harrisburg Sept 12.
Sioux Falls Lutheran 3, Alcester-Hudson 0
ALCESTER – The Sioux Falls Lutheran Eagles grabbed a 25-22, 25-8, 25-22 win over Alcester-Hudson to give the Cubs their first loss on Tuesday night in high school volleyball.
The Cubs had four players get to double digits in digs. Hannah Ahart had 19, Jenna Manning had 16, Alexis Gray followed with 13, and Elly Doering rounded it out with 11. Emma Moller led in kills with five, and Doering followed with four.
The Eagles were led by Tatum Beckman’s double-double. Beckman had 20 kills and 10 assists, as well as seven digs and three aces. Sophie Stubkjaer had 18 assists to lead in the category, while Isabelle Stubkjaer led in digs with 18.
Sioux Falls Lincoln is now 4-1 and will play again on Saturday at the Warbird Volleyball Invite.
Alcester-Hudson’s record moves to 7-1, with their next game being on Thursday against Avon.
Elk Point-Jefferson 3, West Central 1
HARTFORD – Elk Point-Jefferson was able to get a 26-24, 25-18, 25-27, 25-18 win on the road against West Central in girls’ high school volleyball action on Tuesday.
West Central was led by Addison Meadors 14 kills, Ellie Leinhard’s 35 assists, Jocelyn Nielson’s 43 digs, and Avery Nothdurth’s 21 digs. Landry Heath and Cambree Ideker both had two aces.
West Central’s record moves to 1-4, and they play again on Thursday against Sioux Falls Christian.
Elk Point-Jefferson gets their fifth win of the season is now 5-2. Their next game is at Canton on Thursday.
