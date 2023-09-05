FREEMAN — Freeman got the win against Centerville, beating the Tornadoes 25-20, 27-25, 25-21, 25-18 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.

Cami Fransen led Freeman with 20 assists and 11 digs. Vaida Ammann got 20 assists. Zenovia Butler notched 10 kills and 14 digs. Emily Mendel had 13 digs. Ashlin Jacobsen registered 14 kills and 12 digs. Ella Waltner added 12 kills.

