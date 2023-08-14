BASEBALL
S.D. CLASS A Am. TOURN.
Aug. 4-6 at Yankton, Aug. 11-13 at Mitchell
Friday, Aug. 11
Brookings Cubs 4, Yankton Tappers 2, Tappers eliminated
Sioux Falls Brewers 10, Renner Monarchs 8
Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels 7, Aberdeen Circus Sports Bar 2, Aberdeen eliminated
Saturday, Aug. 12
Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels 6, Brookings Cubs 4, Brookings eliminated
Renner Monarchs 13, Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels 3, 7 innings, Flying Squirrels eliminated
Sunday, Aug. 13
CHAMPIONSHIP: Sioux Falls Brewers 14, Renner Monarchs 4, 8 innings
S.D. CLASS B Am. TOURN.
Aug. 2-13 at Mitchell
FIRST ROUND
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Lennox Only One 12, Milbank 3
Lake Norden 1, Flandreau 0
Thursday, Aug. 3
Tabor 8, Akron 1
Dell Rapids Mudcats 12, Lennox-Chancellor-Worthing 2, 7 innings
Winner-Colome 9, Plankinton 0
Mount Vernon 17, Four Corners 6, 8 innings
Friday, Aug. 4
Lesterville 5, Platte 4
Menno 8, Northville 3
Canova 14, Elkton 0, 7 innings
Clark 3, Alexandria 1
Saturday, Aug. 5
Larchwood 10, Wessington Springs 0, 7 innings
Crofton 6, Hartford-Humboldt Gamecocks 3
Dimock-Emery 2, Miller-Wessington 0
Kimball-White Lake 4, Elk Point 0
Sunday, Aug. 6
Dell Rapids PBR 6, Parkston Mudcats 2
Madison 7, Volga 6
SECOND ROUND
Sunday, Aug. 6
Lake Norden 2, Lennox Only One 0
Tabor 2, Dell Rapids Mudcats 0, 10 innings
Monday, Aug. 7
Winner-Colome 3, Mount Vernon 0
Lesterville 14, Menno 1, 7 innings
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Canova 8, Clark 4
Larchwood 13, Crofton 0, 7 innings
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Dimock-Emery 4, Kimball-White Lake 2
Dell Rapids PBR 2, Madison 1
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday, Aug. 10
Tabor 8, Lake Norden 6
Lesterville 4, Winner-Colome 3
Friday, Aug. 11
Canova 7, Larchwood 6
Dell Rapids PBR 3, Dimock-Emery 1
SEMIFINALS
Saturday, Aug. 12
Lesterville 3, Tabor 2
Canova 14, Dell Rapids PBR 4, 8 innings
CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday, Aug. 13
Canova 4, Lesterville 0
