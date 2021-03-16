The Yankton club high school bowling program has announced its team honors for the 2020-21 season.
Carter Teply was named the MVP for the state championship boys’ program, while Rylie Hoerner and Teighlor Karstens shared girls’ MVP honors.
Here is a look at the other team awards:
The Don Casey Star of Tomorrow Award: Brennan Metteer, Oliver Reindl and Phoebe Shipps
The Jim Palmer Most Improved Award: Sean Turner and Amalee Boese-Rahm
The Jason Rempfer Memorial Scholarship: Rylie Hoerner and Josh Bern
