DALLAS, Texas – South Dakota junior Haley Pederson competed at the NCAA Zone D Diving Qualifier held Monday and Tuesday at the Robson and Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium on the Southern Methodist University campus.
Pederson, a five-time All-Summit League selection, was competing in her second Zone Qualification meet in both the one-meter and three-meter events.
Pederson, closing out her third season in a Coyote uniform, finished 39th in the one-meter competition with a score of 188.55 and was 43rd in the three-meter competition with a score of 210.55.
