RAPID CITY — The Yankton Bucks finished the West River Invitational tennis tournament with a 4-0 record after a pair of victories on Saturday.
The Bucks swept doubles play to claim a 7-2 victory over Rapid City Stevens. Yankton also won the bottom four singles flights in the dual.
Yankton dominated nearly every match in a 9-0 victory over Spearfish. The Bucks dropped two games or less in seven of the nine matches in the dual.
Yankton opens the home portion of its season on Tuesday, facing Bishop Heelan (Iowa) at 11 a.m. and Vermillion at approximately 3 p.m. as part of a triangular.
YANKTON 7, STEVENS 2
SINGLES: Asa Hood S def. Gage Becker 6-4, 5-7, (11-9); Nolan Rehorst S def. Ryan Schulte 6-2, 6-2; Zac Briggs Y def. Tristan Eizinger 6-1, 6-2; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Isaac Wright 6-1, 6-1; Keaton List Y de.f Max Phares 4-6, 6-2, (10-8); Miles Krajewski Y def. Tommy Nehring 6-3, 6-0
DOUBLES: Becker-Briggs Y def. Hood-Phares 6-3, 6-2; Schulte-List Y def. Rehorst-Eizinger 6-3, 4-6, (10-7); H. Krajewski-List Y def. Wright-Nehring 6-2, 6-0
JV: Josh Mueller S def. Dylan Ridgway 8-2; Braden Nelson S def. Corrigan Johnke 8-4; M. Krajewski-Johnke Y def. Vinney Robbennolt-Nathaniel Flynn 6-0, 6-2
YANKTON 9, SPEARFISH 0
SINGLES: Gage Becker Y def. Ty Sieber 6-1, 6-1; Ryan Schulte Y def. Rudy Isburg 6-0, 6-1; Zac Briggs Y def. Bridger Meyer 6-0, 6-2; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Lucas Rodgers 6-0, 6-0; Corrigan Johnke Y def. Leo Isburg 6-4, 6-2; Miles Krajewski Y def. Shaun Cota 6-1, 6-1
DOUBLES: Becker-Briggs Y def. Meyer-Rodgers 6-1, 6-0; Schulte-Keaton List Y def. Isburg-Sieber 6-4, 6-3; H. Krajewski-Dylan Ridgway Y def. Isburg-Cota 6-0, 6-1
JV: Ridgway Y def. Austin O’Bryan 8-0; M. Krajewski-Johnke Y def. O’Bryan-Dennis Crandall 8-1
College: Broncos Sweep MMU
Hastings swept Mount Marty in men’s and women’s tennis action on Saturday at the NFAA Easton Archery Center. Each match was a 6-1 decision.
On the women’s side, Haley Gonsor won at flight two singles, beating Hastings’ Emma Markle 6-3, 6-3. On the men’s side, Jeronimo Wagner won at flight one singles, beating Hastings’ Nick Smeltzer 7-6, 7-5.
MMU continues in Great Plains Athletic Conference action on Thursday, hosting Concordia.
WOMEN: HASTINGS 6, MMU 1
SINGLES: Theresa Price H def. Tashlynn Badger 6-4, 6-1; Haley Gonsor MMU def. Emma Markle 6-3, 6-3; Hannah Theisen H def. Emma Brown 6-1, 6-0; Sammie Worthington H def. Madelyn Heckenlaible 6-0, 6-0
DOUBLES: Price/Worthington H def. Badger/Gonsor 6-4; Markle/Theisen H def. Brown/Heckenlaible 6-0
MEN: HASTINGS 6, MMU 1
SINGLES: Jeronimo Wagner MMU def. Nick Smeltzer 7-6, 7-5; Josh Sodorff H def. Zach Gonsor 6-0, 6-1; Zach Sodorff H def. Alex Tennant 6-4, 6-1; Hunter Royal H def. Giang Nguyen 6-2, 6-2; Hayden Royal H def. Isaac Sam 6-0, 6-1; Thane Waite H def. Dominic Eager 6-0, 6-0
DOUBLES: Josh Sodorff/Zach Sodorff H def. Wagner/Gonsor 6-3; Smeltzer/Hunter Royal H def. Tennant/Nguyen 6-0; Hayden Royal/Waite H def. Sam/Eager 6-3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.