In a press release, the Yankton School District announced cancellations for competitions over the next three days.
The Gazelles golf team’s quad with Harrisburg, Mitchell and Sioux Falls Washington scheduled for Thursday at Spring Creek Golf Course in Sioux Falls scheduled for Thursday has been cancelled.
In softball, the Gazelles’ contests against Sturgis and Rapid City Stevens originally scheduled for Thursday and Friday at Sertoma Park have been postponed with a tentative reschedule for Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 in Sioux Falls. All South Dakota Class AA softball teams were scheduled to be in Sioux Falls these two days to either play in a tournament or to make up games already.
The Bucks’ tennis quad with Harrisburg, Rapid City Christian and Lennox is still on for Thursday at 10 a.m. but could be moved to the NFAA Easton Archery & Tennis Center if there are wet conditions in the morning. The competition would start at the same time, but the schedule would be different with the Bucks only playing Harrisburg at 10 a.m. instead of 12:30 p.m. with the contest of Rapid City Christian being deleted due to the teams playing earlier in the season.
The Yankton Middle School Track Triangular with Brandon Valley and Madison that was scheduled for Friday was canceled and will not be rescheduled, and the Yankton Middle School boys’ tennis team’s jamboree in Mitchell scheduled for Saturday was cancelled and will not be rescheduled as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.