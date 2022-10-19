The Yankton Bucks are looking for a home win Thursday against the Huron Tigers that would help them clinch the four-seed in the Class AA standings and a home playoff game next week.
Game time for the Bucks’ Senior Night game is set for 7 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Bucks head coach Brady Muth said he did not need to remind his players of the implications the game carries.
“We understand the implications,” Muth said. “We don’t get caught up in it too much, but that’s really why I love this part of the year. You don’t have to preach to (the players) anymore that every game counts. We always approach that last week season as the first round of the playoffs. You better use it that way to get your mind right for what’s going to happen in the next couple of weeks.”
Muth has been happy with the way his team has stayed even keeled throughout the season.
“They’re a mature bunch,” he said. “You think you’ve got a pretty good idea of what your football team is made up of when the season starts, then you get into the season, things change, and you move forward. But with these guys, they’ve been the same guys the whole way through.”
Additionally, the players on the team enjoy being around each other. The team understanding the implications that winning provides, including the fact that the longer the season goes, the longer they get to be together as a team.
“What these guys are starting to get and understand is (when) you get in the playoffs and you win one more game, that’s one more week you get to stick together as a crew,” Muth said. “To me, that’s where the value is. That’s what you’re playing for. You’re planning for this thing not to be over yet. That’s not a desperation thing. It’s a thing that you have when you’ve got a program that has teammates that love each other. They want to be around each other in this setting as much as possible. We’re going to do our darndest to make sure we do that.”
Muth admits that the team needs to generate momentum on both offense and defense against Huron.
“Our defense needs to start doing things to make sure that they can feel good about themselves,” he said. “A big part of this week is making sure that we understand what they’re going to try to do so we have an answer for it so we can be successful. Whether they pass or run more, we can’t get too caught up in that. We have to make sure that we’re sound everywhere.”
One area that Muth said the team needs to be sounder in is attacking the hole that the opposing team is trying to run through.
“For instance, if you’re playing linebacker, you can’t take this route to get to a run fit, you have to go this way,” he said. “This is how you have to do that. We’ve got enough video evidence to show what happens when you don’t.”
While players may know what to do, Muth wants them to understand why there is a right way to help put the team in a position to win.
“(The players) know what to do,” he said. “It’s the how and the why of how they do it and why they do it. Once they understand that then doing it the right way isn’t so hard. If you know why you’re doing something, or you know how to do it a better way, then getting the job done isn’t as hard. That’s the way we’ve approached this week.”
Yankton senior wide receiver Tyler Sohler has liked the way the team has responded in practice this week.
“We realize what mistakes we made,” Sohler said. “So far this week, everybody has been doing a good job at working on those little things they’ve been missing.”
Sohler added that the team has picked up the physicality in practice this week.
“Muth says it all the time, the most physical team wins,” Sohler said. “We lacked that last week (against Aberdeen Central). This week, we’ve been picking up the intensity.”
Although Yankton’s opponent, Huron, is a younger team that is only 2-6 on the season, Muth is expecting the Bucks to be challenged by what the Tigers present on both offense and defense Thursday.
“(Huron head) coach (Dru) Strand has got a good formula for competing against us, and I’m sure he’ll implement that,” Muth said. “We’ve got to make sure we are ready to go.”
Strand explains that Yankton’s physicality is easy to notice when watching film of the Bucks.
“I see a lot of physical guys,” Strand said. “It’s tough to pick out one of them because they are so physical. I’m trying to get our guys this week to match that physicality. It’ll be a fun, interesting game this last game of the (regular) season.”
Huron (2-6) at Yankton (4-4)
7 p.m., Crane-Youngworth Field
SERIES (since 1981): Yankton leads the series 40-5.
LAST MEETING: The Bucks held Huron to a safety in a 41-2 victory in the 2021 season opener.
LAST TIME OUT: Yankton scored a season-low point total in a 29-7 loss to Aberdeen Central. Huron dropped a 21-14 decision at Mitchell.
NEXT UP: The Class 11AA playoffs begin on Oct. 27.
