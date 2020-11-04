A roller coaster of a 2020 season left the Hartington Cedar Catholic volleyball program tough, tested and in a familiar position.
Headed to Lincoln for the Nebraska State Volleyball Tournament.
The Trojans (17-13) took advantage of their wild card entry to Districts and earned a Class D1 state tournament berth. The state tournament for Class D1 begins today (Thursday) at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Cedar Catholic is making its fifth straight state tournament appearance. The Trojans finished fourth a year ago, and second in the previous two seasons.
But this year’s campaign started with some familiar faces in new roles.
“We’ve worked on being consistent,” said Cedar Catholic head coach Denae Buss. “The players we have had to step into bigger roles.”
The Trojans played a schedule dominated by Class C1 and Class C2 opponents, not facing their second opponent within their class until sub-districts. The team used some of those challenges in matches to help them build in practice.
“We focused on our problem areas and came together as a team,” said senior middle hitter Brooklyn Kuehn. “We talked a lot about how our end goal was state, and what we needed to do to get there.”
Through their schedule, the team built an attack that sports four hitters with 150 kills or more.
“We’ve got weapons from each spot,” Coach Buss said. “It’s something we’ve prided ourselves on. All our hitters are doing well.”
Sophomore middle Laney Kathol has led the net attack with 217 kills and 46 blocks. Senior Brynn Wortmann (171 kills, 22 blocks, 34 ace serves, 204 digs), Kuehn (158 kills, 14 blocks) and sophomore Makenna Noecker (167 kills, 31 ace serves, 193 digs) have also provided offensive punch.
Cedar Catholic boasts unique depth at setter, with three varsity-level setters on the roster. Junior Cadyn Uttecht (376 assists, 121 digs, 42 ace serves) and sophomore Meredith McGregor (234 assists, 24 ace serves, 96 digs) currently handle duties. Junior Olivia Hamilton (99 assists, 20 ace serves) still sees the floor as a serving specialist, but can step into setting duties if needed.
“We have three varsity setters, and all three are capable,” Buss said. “It makes practice really competitive.”
Senior Megan Heimes (387 digs, 26 ace serves) is in her third season as the starting libero, and her fourth year on varsity.
“She’s an exciting little player who comes in to do extra work as much as she can,” Buss said. “She’s passionate about the game. She has offers out there, and I’m sure she’ll play in college.”
Though the Trojans had struggled with net defense throughout the season, the team shined in that aspect against a tough Elgin Public-Pope John team in districts. Kuehn credited a lot of hard work in practice for the team’s improvement in that area.
“We spent a lot of time having balls hammered at us from different spots,” she said. “We learned to be in the right spot at the right time.”
The Trojans enter state as the seventh seed, and will face two-time defending state champion Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (28-3) in the opening round. The Eagles are led by a trio of outside hitters: senior Macy Kamler (391 kills, 279 digs, 45 ace serves, 30 blocks), junior Mariah Sliva (231 kills, 252 digs, 60 ace serves) and senior Jordan Bolte (153 kills, 218 digs, 28 ace serves). Bolte shares setting duties with sophomore Hannah Miller (334 assists, 116 digs, 31 ace serves).
“They have some pretty good outside hitters. They are very aggressive,” Buss said. “They remind me of (Hartington-Newcastle’s) Kayden Jueden: big, powerful outside hitters.”
BDS also gets strong play from juniors Taryn Fiala (198 digs, 23 ace serves), Taylor Sliva (59 kills, 196 digs, 46 ace serves, 34 blocks) and 6-3 sophomore JessaLynn Hudson (55 kills, 27 blocks).
For the Trojans to survive their opening round showdown with the Eagles, they need to keep the BDS offense from getting in sync.
“We need to be aggressive with the service,” Buss said. “Offensively, we need to serve-receive and pass well so that we can move our hitters around, be unpredictable. We did a good job of that last Saturday (against EP-PJ).”
The Trojans also have to be ready to play, according to Heimes.
“We have to play together and be very energetic,” she said. “We have to outwork our opponent and keep our heads high when things go wrong.
“Most of all, we need to make memories and have fun while we’re doing it.”
The Cedar Catholic-BDS matchup is set for 2 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The winner will face the winner between Archbishop Bergan (24-10) and Amherst (20-10) on Friday at approximately 10:30 a.m. On the other side of the bracket, top-seeded Pleasanton (30-0) faces Johnson-Brock (20-11) at 2 p.m., followed by fourth-seeded Mead (23-6) against South Platte (26-4).
All matches, with the exception of Saturday’s third place matches, will be held at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
