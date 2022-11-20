The Yankton Bucks earned their first victory of the season, edging Brandon Valley 3-2 in boys’ varsity hockey action on Sunday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Donnyraee Marshall had a goal and an assist for Yankton (1-1). Dawson Vellek and Brady Blom each scored a goal. Jack Pedersen posted two assists. Luke Abbott added an assist in the victory.
Gavin Stone and Connor Seaver each scored for Brandon Valley. Dirk Fornwald and Isaac Johnson each had an assist for the Ice Cats.
Keenan Wagner made 26 saves in goal for Yankton. Treyson Boesch stopped 27 shots for Brandon Valley.
Yankton travels to Sioux Falls to face Sioux Falls II on Nov. 26. Start time is 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls II 4, Yankton 2
Yankton dropped a 4-2 decision to Sioux Falls II in the 2022-23 season opener for the Yankton Bucks boys’ varsity hockey squad.
Nick Gergen had a goal and two assists for Sioux Falls. Bryson Graff, Carson Sarahan and Drayton Decourcey each scored for the Flyers. Jacob Bregman and Sam Sahly each had an assist in the victory.
Ashton Renken and Donnyraee Marshall each scored for Yankton. Brady Blom and Jack Pedersen each had an assist.
Easton Mescher stopped 14 shots in goal for Sioux Falls. Keenan Wagner made 45 saves for Yankton.
Boys’ JV
Brandon Valley 3, Yankton 2
Brandon Valley’s Lucas Fogarty scored at the 12:45 mark of the third period to lift the Ice Cats to a 3-2 victory over Yankton in JV boys’ hockey action on Sunday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Tripp Stevens and Caleb Poncelet also scored for Brandon Valley. Maxwell Peters had the lone assist for the Ice Cats.
Wyatt Johnson scored both Yankton goals. Hunter Haas recorded one assist.
Brecken Kasse stopped 28 shots in goal for Brandon Valley. Garrett Haas made 24 saves for the Bucks.
Yankton travels to Sioux Falls to face Sioux Falls II on Saturday.
Sioux Falls II, Yankton 0
The Yankton Bucks opened the 2022-23 junior varsity boys’ hockey season with an 8-0 setback against Sioux Falls II on Saturday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Vincent Thill had three goals and an assist for Sioux Falls. Marc Ryckman scored twice. Carter Spicer posted a goal and two assists. Carson Edwards had a goal and an assist, and Alexander Carlson added a goal for the Flyers.
Kyler Rozeboom stopped all eight shots he faced in goal for Sioux Falls. Garrett Haas made 29 saves for Yankton.
Bantam A
Yankton 9, Oahe 0
Three different Yankton players scored two goals each as the Miracle blanked Oahe 9-0 in bantam ‘A’ hockey action on Sunday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Rylan Murphy finished with two goals and three assists, and Kade Schramm and Easton Anderson each had two goals and an assist for Yankton. Brayden Byrkeland had a goal and three assists. Maxwell Weisenburger and Tucker Renken each recorded a goal and an assist. Grady Van Cleave, Isaac Dimmer and Cooper Larsen each had an assist in the victory.
Luke Moeller stopped all six shots he faced for Yankton. Noah Eaton stopped 30 shots for Oahe.
Yankton, 3-0, is off until a Dec. 3 home match against Watertown.
Yankton 12, Oahe 1
Easton Anderson scored four goals and Tucker Renken had three goals and three assists to lead Yankton past Oahe 12-1 in bantam ‘A’ hockey action on Saturday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Kade Schramm posted two goals and two assists, and Brayden Byrkeland had two goals and an assist for Yankton. Rylan Murphy finished with a goal and three assists. Isaac Dimmer and Cooper Larsen each had two assists. Maxwell Weisenburger and Elijah Larson each had an assist in the victory.
Raegan Pfeifer scored for Oahe off a pass from Ian Schweitzer.
Luke Moeller stopped seven shots in goal for Yankton. Samuel Skjonsberg had 31 saves for Oahe.
Yankton 19, Mitchell 1
Yankton opened the bantam ‘A’ season with a 19-1 rout of Mitchell on Friday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Kade Schramm posted five goals and four assists, and Tucker Renken had three goals and seven assists for Yankton. Grady Van Cleave had three goals and two assists. Brayden Byrkeland posted three goals and an assist. Cooper Larsen posted two goals and five assists. Easton Anderson finished with a goal and two assists. Isaac Dimmer and Elijah Larson each scored a goal. Rylan Murphy added two assists in the victory.
Carson Ziehl scored for Mitchell, with Drake Grenier and Lincoln Zoss recording assists.
Luke Moeller stopped four shots in goal for Yankton. Sebastian Rieger made 29 saves.
Bantam B
Yankton 3, Oahe 3
Yankton played Oahe to a 3-3 draw in bantam ‘B’ hockey action on Sunday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Colton Hopkins posted a goal and an assist for Yankton. Aiden Mulloy and Oliver Crandall each had a goal. Brett Walker added an assist for the Miracle.
For Oahe, Kallee Behm scored twice and Brylon Beck had a goal and an assist. Jim Neddo added an assist.
Ryan Turner made 33 saves in goal for Yankton. Noah Lueking stopped 28 shots for the Capitals.
Yankton, 1-1-1, is off until a Dec. 3 home match against Watertown.
Yankton 3, Oahe 2
Colton Hopkins broke a 2-2 tie at the 11:34 mark of the third period to lift Yankton to a 3-2 victory over Oahe in bantam ‘B’ hockey action on Saturday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Brett Walker and Aiden Mulloy also scored for Yankton. Dylan Steil, Oliver Crandall, Kyler Kozak and Hailey Bottolfson each posted an assist, with Kozak assisting on the game-winner.
Gavin Wedin and Jim Neddo scored for Oahe. Brylon Beck had an assist.
Ryan Turner stopped 25 shots in goal for the victorious Miracle. Noah Lueking made 19 saves for Oahe.
Sioux Falls II 7, Yankton 1
Brian Nandor scored four goals to lead Sioux Falls II past Yankton 7-1 in bantam ‘B’ hockey action on Friday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Ty Salonen had a goal and two assists, and Keyvin Strand had a goal and an assist for Sioux Falls. Cannon Schultz added a goal in the victory.
Oliver Crandall scored for Yankton, off an assist from Jefferey Mellem.
Bentley Ideker made eight saves in goal for Sioux Falls. Ryan Turner stopped 49 shots for Yankton.
