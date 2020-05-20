SIOUX FALLS — Two golfers from the University of South Dakota and a Parkston native golfing for South Dakota State were among the honorees as the Summit League announced its men’s and women’s golf All-Academic Teams on Wednesday.
Senior Scott Fudenberg and sophomore Laerke Jensen each earned the honor for their dedication and hard work in both the classroom and play on the course.
Fudenberg earned a spot on the team for the third-straight year as he holds a 3.90 GPA in finance. The native of Hastings, Minnesota, competed in six events and 18 rounds before the spring season was cut short. Fudenberg shot a season-low round of 68 in the first round of the Ram Master Invite. He averaged 75.56 strokes per round on the season and recorded three rounds at or below par.
Laerke has a perfect 4.0 GPA in accounting and has earned a spot on the team for the first time in her career. She has competed in six events and 18 rounds in a shortened season. Laerke averaged 78.99 strokes per round while shooting a season-low round of 74 in the first round of the MSU/Payne Stewart Memorial. The Hobro, Denmark native, finished with a season-low three round score of 227 at the Aggie Invite.
Bormann takes home the honor for the third time, becoming the first Jackrabbit women’s golfer to do so. The senior boasts a 4.00 grade point average in human biology and is a three-time Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar.
Bormann held a 79.50 stroke average over the 18 rounds she competed in this season. She holds a career stroke average of 77.78, rankings sixth all-time for South Dakota State.
To be eligible for the academic all-league team, a student-athlete must have a cumulative GPA above a 3.30, completed at least one full academic year at the current institution and participated in 50 percent of their team’s competitions.
