The Yankton Gazelles played Brookings to a 1-1 draw in Eastern South Dakota Conference girls’ soccer action on Thursday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Madisyn Bietz scored for Yankton. Ella Bisgard scored Brookings’ goal.
“We struggled to match their initial intensity and fell behind 0-1 midway through the first half,” said Yankton head coach Tyler Schuring. “Following their goal we managed to pick up our pressure and Madisyn Bietz scored a fantastic goal from outside the 18 to tie it up just before half.”
Though the Gazelles were kept off the board in the final 40 minutes, Schuring was pleased with the improved effort.
“We created a number of half chances going forward and had some quality looks at goal but struggled to finish our shots,” he said. “The second half was more the style and pace we want to play. We just need to strive on putting two halves together moving forward.”
Yankton, 2-4-1, continues a string of five matches in 10 days on Saturday at O’Gorman. Start time is set for 11 a.m.
