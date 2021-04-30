SEWARD, Neb. — The Mount Marty men scored three points and put themselves in position to score more on the opening day of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Friday in Seward, Nebraska.
The Lancer men placed sixth in the 3200 relay, clocking an 8:10.84. Mason Schlunsen, Caden Ideker, Steven Thompson and Nathaniel Kropuenske ran for the Lancers.
Payton Burtzlaff just missed the award stand in the javelin, finishing ninth with a toss of 155-3. The Lancers’ Brian Santiago also placed ninth, finishing the 10,000-meter run in 34:29.47.
In the decathlon, Mason Schleis leads the way with 3,411 points, with Seth Wiebelhaus (3,164) fourth and Payton Burtzlaff (3,136) fifth. Doane’s Sergio Arcos (3,337) and Levi Sudbeck (3,316) are second and third.
Burtzlaff (11.21) and Schleis (11.38) posted the two fastest times in the 100-meter dash. Schleis had the second-best mark in the long jump by just 0.01 meters, finishing at 21-4 3/4. Wiebelhaus ranked third in the shot put (35-3 3/4). Schleis tied for second in the high jump (6-1 1/2).
The Lancers finished day one of the decathlon by going 1-2-3 in the 400, with Schleis (50.26) setting a meet record. Wiebelhaus finished in 51.11, with Burtzlaff (52.32) third.
Marcus Jnofinn qualified second in the men’s 100-meter dash, clocking a 10.90.
Wiebelhaus (14.97) qualified fourth in the 110-meter hurdles. Jesse Van Hemert just missed the finals, finishing ninth in 15.58. Lyndon Harrison (16.04) was 13th.
The Mount Marty women placed ninth in the 3200 relay, finishing in 10:34.39. Also for MMU, Gracie Rippen was 11th in the pole vault, clearing 10-8.
Ashinee George (15.14) and Stephanie Faulhaber (15.42) qualified fifth and seventh in the women’s 100-meter hurdles.
Elianna Clark (12.91) and Aniya Tepp (12.92) finished 14th and 15th in the 100-meter dash prelims.
Also setting a meet record on Friday were Concordia’s Josie Puelz in the women’s pole vault (13-7 1/4).
The meet concludes today (Saturday) in Seward.
