ALCESTER — Corsica-Stickney ended Centerville’s 17-game win streak, beating the Tornadoes 67-35 in the championship of the Great Plains Conference Girls’ Basketball Classic, Saturday in Alcester.
Avery Broughton scored a game-high 29 points for Corsica-Stickney. Morgan Clites had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Rachel Gerlach finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. Payton DeLange added four steals.
Lillie Eide led Centerville with 17 points. Keira Austin added 11 points.
Corsica-Stickney, 16-3, travels to Armour to face Tripp-Delmont-Armour on Tuesday, the regular season finale for the second-ranked Jaguars. Centerville, 17-2, finishes the regular season at Dell Rapids St. Mary on Tuesday.
CORSICA-STICKNEY (16-3) 21 13 23 10 — 67
CENTERVILLE (17-2) 6 14 3 12 — 35
Avon 51, AC-DC 47
ALCESTER — Avon outlasted Andes Central-Dakota Christian 51-47 in the Great Plains Conference Girls’ Basketball Classic, Saturday in Alcester.
Courtney Sees finished with 19 points, and Tiffany Pelton had 15 points and nine rebounds for Avon. McKenna Kocmich scored eight points. Katie Grestchmann had eight rebounds and Samantha Brodeen added seven assists in the victory.
Allison Muckey led AC-DC with 15 points. Josie Brouwer scored 14 points. Lexie VanderPol had 11 points and Isabella Brouwer added four assists for the Thunder.
Avon, 10-9, finishes the regular season at Gayville-Volin on Monday. AC-DC, 12-6, travels to Parkston on Tuesday.
AC-DC (12-6) 8 6 20 13 — 47
AVON (10-9) 8 18 10 15 — 51
Scotland 41, Burke 36
ALCESTER — Audrey Sayler and Delanie Van Driel each just missed double-doubles as Scotland downed Burke 41-36 in the Great Plains Conference Girls’ Basketball Classic, Saturday in Alcester.
Sayler posted 10 points, nine rebounds and three assists for Scotland. Van Driel had nine points and 10 rebounds. Martina DeBoer added eight points and three steals in the victory.
Elly Witt led Burke with seven points, three assists and three steals. Adisyn Indahl also had seen points. Kailee Frank added three steals.
Scotland, 9-9, finishes the regular season at home Tuesday against Canistota. Burke travels to Gregory on Thursday.
SCOTLAND (9-9) 10 14 7 10 — 41
BURKE (7-12) 7 9 13 7 — 36
Gayville-Volin 69, Marty 28
ALCESTER — Molly Larsen and Maia Achen combined for 49 points to lead Gayville-Volin past Marty 69-28 in the Great Plains Conference Girls’ Basketball Classic, Saturday in Alcester.
Larsen finished with 28 points for Gayville-Volin. Achen posted 21 points and 14 rebounds in the victory.
Jayla Bruguier scored 15 points for Marty. Hawk Bair added 11 points.
Gayville-Volin, 9-9, hosts Avon on Monday. Marty hosts Crazy Horse on Monday.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (9-9) 23 14 23 9 — 69
MARTY (7-9) 6 4 9 9 — 28
Alcester-Hudson 53, TDA 34
ALCESTER — Alcester-Hudson pulled away after the opening quarter to claim a 53-34 victory over Tripp-Delmont-Armour in the Great Plains Conference Girls’ Basketball Classic, Saturday in Alcester.
Kayleigh Thompson scored 15 points and Elly Doering had 10 points for Alcester-Hudson. Ella Serck finished with 11 rebounds, seven steals and five assists in the victory.
Megan Reiner led TDA with 23 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Raevin Castle added three assists.
Alcester-Hudson hosts Freeman Academy-Marion on Tuesday. TDA hosts Corsica-Stickney on Tuesday.
TRI-DEL-ARM 14 4 10 6 — 34
ALCESTER-HUD 12 18 19 4 — 53
Freeman Academy-Marion 54, Colome 25
ALCESTER — Jada Koerner scored 24 points to lead Freeman Academy-Marion past Colome 54-25 in the Great Plains Conference Girls’ Basketball Classic, Saturday in Alcester.
FA-M’s Alivia Weber filled the stat sheet, finishing with 10 points, six rebounds, six steals and three assists. Leah Goodwin posted four steals. Estelle Waltner also had three assists for the Bearcats.
No statistics were reported for Colome, which hosts Gregory on Monday.
Freeman Academy-Marion returns to Alcester on Tuesday to face Alcester-Hudson.
FR. ACAD.-MAR. (4-13) 18 12 18 6 — 54
COLOME (1-17) 4 8 5 8 — 25
Other Games
Platte-Geddes 57, Bon Homme 49
PLATTE — Cadence Van Zee and Karly VanDerWerff combined for 33 points to lead Platte-Geddes past Bon Homme 57-49 in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Van Zee finished with 17 points and VanDerWerff scored 16 points for Platte-Geddes.
Jurni Vavruska and Kenadee Kozak each scored 11 points for Bon Homme. Vavruska also had five assists. Jaden Kortan grabbed six rebounds and Camille Sykora added three steals for the Cavaliers.
Platte-Geddes, 11-7, finishes the home portion of its season on Tuesday, hosting Winner. Bon Homme finishes the home portion of its season on Tuesday, taking on Mount Vernon-Plankinton.
BON HOMME (7-11) 13 7 15 14 — 49
PLATTE-GEDDES (11-7) 12 13 15 18 — 57
Ethan 51, Menno 38
MENNO — Hannah Bartscher and Ava Lingemann each had 15 points to lead Ethan past Menno 51-38 in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Bartscher also had 10 rebounds and seven assists for Ethan. Lingemann had seven assists and three steals. Bella Nesheim added 13 points in the victory.
Grace Nusz led Menno with nine points. Bridget Vaith grabbed 13 rebounds.
Ethan, 12-6, travels to Freeman on Tuesday. Menno hosts Viborg-Hurley on Tuesday.
Menno won the JV game 34-32.
ETHAN (12-6) 9 19 11 12 — 51
MENNO (3-15) 11 10 6 11 — 38
Ponca 41, Elk Point-Jefferson 24
PONCA, Neb. — Ponca finished the regular season with a 41-24 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Samantha Ehlers led Ponca with nine points.
For EPJ, Bentlee Kollbaum scored eight points.
Ponca, 21-1 and winners of 11 straight, plays Wakefield in the semifinals of the Sub-District C2-5 Tournament on Tuesday in Crofton, Nebraska. EPJ finishes the regular season at home against Tea Area on Friday.
ELK POINT-JEFF. (7-12) 5 7 2 10 — 24
PONCA (21-1) 14 15 10 2 — 41
